Road work to begin on WYO 34 near Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportations will begin work on Wyoming Highway 34 on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Crews will begin work at mile marker 0 at the intersection of US Highway 30/287 and WYO 34, and end at mile marker 9.7.



The project is a carryover from 2023. Crews will be chip sealing the road section.

During the project, traffic will be restricted and a pilot car will be used to keep traffic moving by the construction operations. There will be a 14-foot width restriction.



Motorists should expect delays and adjust travel plans accordingly. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.



The project is expected to take a couple weeks.



All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.