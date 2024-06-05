Sandstone Care to Open New Outpatient Center in Virginia Beach, VA
Sandstone Care invites families and community partners to celebrate the upcoming opening of its new outpatient center with a special open house event.
We are honored to be a part of this vibrant community and to offer the care that can make a real difference in people's lives.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Care is excited to announce the future grand opening of its new outpatient center in Virginia Beach, which will offer intensive outpatient programming (IOP) and partial hospitalization programming (PHP) tailored for teens and young adults. The open house will take place on Friday, July 19th, from 11 AM to 2 PM at 5040 Corporate Woods Dr #12B, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Families and community partners are invited to tour the facility, meet the clinical team, and learn more about the comprehensive care that will be provided.
The new center will offer age-specific programs: IOP for teens aged 13-17 and IOP and PHP for young adults aged 18-30, with dedicated tracks for primary mental health and substance use/dual diagnosis. Guests at the open house will enjoy music, a juice bar, food, and the opportunity to network with the Sandstone Care team and other behavioral health community partners. RSVP by contacting Jackie Wallace at Jackie.Wallace@Sandstonecare.com.
Sandstone Care is committed to addressing the mental health and substance use crises with evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). The Virginia Beach center will treat a range of disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, trauma, PTSD, ADHD, and borderline personality disorder. Substance use treatment will focus on issues related to marijuana, alcohol, opioids, and stimulants.
Sandstone Care differentiates itself through its age-specific care, dual diagnosis focus, and commitment to using evidence-based therapies in intimate group settings. This personalized approach ensures each client will receive the attention and care they need for a successful recovery journey. Additionally, the center will offer academic and vocational support to help clients thrive in school and work, emphasizing the importance of holistic recovery that involves the entire family.
About Sandstone Care:
Sandstone Care is a leading provider of mental health and substance use treatment for teens, young adults, and families. With locations in Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and Illinois, Sandstone Care offers a range of services, including detox, residential treatment, and outpatient care. For more information, visit Sandstone Care's website. For those interested in learning more about treatment options, Sandstone Care's facility offers 24/7 support at (888) 611-4251. The center is also in-network with most major insurances and provides instant verification of benefits, so families know the costs upfront.
