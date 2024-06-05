Turnstone Center offers USA Track & Field (USATF) Para Official Training in partnership with Move United
Training will be held online and in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on June 18, and a two-day session on June 21-22, respectively.
Expanding access to adaptive sports is crucial for fostering inclusivity and providing opportunities for athletes with disabilities to participate in competitive events”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnstone Center is excited to announce that it will be offering a USA Track & Field (USATF) Para Official Training in partnership with Move United. The training will be held online and in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in two phases during the month of June, on June 18, and a two-day session on June 21-22.
— Mike Mushett, Chief Executive Officer at Turnstone Center
The first session, scheduled for June 18 from 4-6pm EST, will include a 2-hour online Zoom class with Adaptive Track and Field USA Para Officials Paul Johnson & Phil Galli. This unique opportunity to learn from these experienced officials is not to be missed. The second training phase will be completed in person at the Turnstone Endeavor Games multi-sport event on June 21-22 at Indiana Tech Warrior Park. This in-person training will involve hands-on experience during the Endeavor Games Track & Field events.
"Expanding access to adaptive sports is crucial for fostering inclusivity and providing opportunities for athletes with disabilities to participate in competitive events," said Mike Mushett, Chief Executive Officer at Turnstone Center. "This USA Track & Field Para Official Training, in partnership with Move United, will equip officials with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure that sports offerings in our local community and across the country are of the highest quality and that our athletes receive the best possible support and encouragement."
Move United promotes inclusion in sports and recreation by offering customized adaptive sports guidelines and training content for sports and community organizations. Since 2009, over 1,000 trainings have been offered in over 50 sports.
Interested participants must be current with SafeSport, have undergone a background check, and be USA Track & Field (USATF) members to participate. Course fees and certification are generously waived for disabled veterans and members of the Armed Services, Move United member organization staff, volunteers, VA or DOD staff supporting adaptive sports for disabled veterans, and other professionals or volunteers serving the military veteran community. Others are welcome to attend if space permits but will be subject to a registration fee.
For more information or to register, contact Michelle Kimpel at michelle@turnstone.org or (260) 483-2100 ext. 283. For more information about adaptive sports training and education offered by Move United, visit moveunitedsport.org/education.
This program is partly funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The opinions, findings, and conclusions stated herein are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
