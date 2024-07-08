ResProp Management Announces Rebranding of Southwood Apartments
JACKSONVILLE, FL, US, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management is thrilled to unveil the transformation of Southwood Apartments into Prospect Heights Apartments. This exciting endeavor introduces a fresh name, a new logo, and comprehensive community renovations, marking the beginning of a modern living experience.
Residents agree that the “new management team has been nothing short of exceptional” and that there are “outstanding changes happening here with an influx of investment from new ownership. Such a cute community in a great area!”
Maintaining the essence of the original property, Prospect Heights Apartments reflects a renewed identity while preserving its charm. Comprehensive property renovations are underway, including the replacement of balcony posts, modernizing parking spaces, enclosing the trash area, and upgrading laundry facilities. Furthermore, enhancements such as the installation of industrial planters and roof maintenance through pressure-washing and acid-bathing will enhance the property's aesthetic appeal.
This estate exudes simplicity with its eight buildings surrounding a meticulously maintained central courtyard. The complex comprises 89 units offering studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features a private patio, and many have recently been upgraded with wood-style flooring in the kitchen and living areas. The laundry facilities are centrally located and well-kept, while residents can also enjoy a BBQ area with an outdoor lounge for relaxation.
“The present residents will be able to recognize our new management thanks to this rebranding. This presents an opportunity for us to right some of the wrongs caused by the former administration. The new memorial sign and its name portend great things to come.” states Property Manager, Moses Cruz.
Prospect Heights sits next to the St. Johns River, nestled within the Englewood neighborhood of south-central Jacksonville. Positioned at the corner of a sought-after residential locale, the area is favored by renters and homeowners alike. Its strategic location places Memorial Hospital a mere five minutes away, catering to healthcare professionals' convenience. Numerous schools and specialized universities are reachable within a 15-minute drive. Abundant grocery stores and parks dot the vicinity, enhancing residents' daily convenience. With easy access to Interstate Highway 95, residents enjoy swift connections to prominent shopping centers, major employers, diverse dining options, and Jacksonville's renowned attractions.
About the Owner, Westmount Square Capital:
Boasting a portfolio of 1,000+ units, Westmount Square Capital zeroes in on enhancing value in garden-style, B & C class apartment complexes primarily located in Central and Northern Florida. The WSC investment strategy aims to identify opportunities for growth through natural rent escalations, strategic repositioning, and optimizing property management practices.
About ResProp Management:
ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.
