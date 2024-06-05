Traffic Advisory for June 6-10, 2024

People attending the events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit.

Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online.

BACK BAY/ SOUTH END

Boston Pride for the People Parade – Saturday, June 8, 2024

The Boston Pride for the People Parade will take place along the historical route of the Boston Pride Parade, stopping at Boston Common. The route: Boylston Street at Clarendon Street, right onto Clarendon, left onto Tremont Street, left onto Berkeley Street, right onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street ending at Boston Common. The parade starts at 11 a.m. The route will be closed to traffic during the parade.

Parking will be restricted on the following streets:

Boylston Street, Both sides, from Dalton Street to Tremont Street

Beacon Street, Southside (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Park Street

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to Tremont Street

Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Exeter Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Hereford Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Tremont Street, Both sides, from Union Park Street to East Berkeley Street

Charles Street South, Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Boston Dyke March, Friday, June 7, 2024

The March begins at 7 p.m. and takes place over the following streets: Parkman Bandstand - Boston Common, right onto Charles Street, left onto Beacon Street, left onto Arlington Street, right onto Commonwealth Avenue, left onto Clarendon Street, left onto Boylston Street, returning to Boston Common at the corner of Boylston Street and Charles Street.

Pride Street Fair – Saturday & Sunday, June 8 & 9, 2024

Two street fairs/carnivals will be held on Saint James Avenue, as part of the Pride Celebration for Boston. Parking restrictions will be in place to support the event on the following street:

St. James Avenue, Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

CHINATOWN

Chinatown Taiwan Night Market - Saturday, June 15, 2024

The Chinatown Taiwan Night Market will be taking place and parking restrictions will be in place to support the event on Saturday from 12 PM to 10 PM on the following streets:

Beach Street, Both sides, from J. F. Fitzgerald Expressway Surface Road to Tyler Street

Hudson Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

DOWNTOWN

NBA Finals, Canal Street – June 6, 9, 12, & 14, 2024

Canal Street will be free from vehicles during the NBA Finals. The Celtics are playing the Mavericks in a best-of-seven series. Parking restrictions will be in place for all home games from 12PM to 11:59 PM at the following location:

Canal Street, Both sides, from Rip Valenti Way to Causeway Street

FENWAY

Pride Street Fair – Sunday, June 9, 2024

A street fair will be held Lansdowne Street, as part of the Pride

Celebrations. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:

Lansdowne Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

HYDE PARK

Hyde Park Road Race – Sunday, June 9, 2024

The Hyde Park Road Race will be taking place on Sunday, June 9, 2024, starting and ending at 11 Fairmount Avenue along the following route: 11 Fairmount Ave (start) to Truman Hwy; Truman Hwy to Aberdeen Rd; turn from far-left lane of Truman Pkwy onto the Neponset River Reservation walking path; Aberdeen Rd to Truman Hwy; Truman Hwy to 11 Fairmount Avenue. The race is scheduled to start at 9AM. Expect rolling road closures for the safety of the runners.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Sunday 7AM to 12PM on the following street:

Fairmount Avenue, Both sides, from River Street to Truman Parkway

SEAPORT

Red Bull Cliff Diving Event, Seaport District – Saturday, June 8, 2024

Parking restrictions will be in place to support the Red Bull Cliff Diving Event that will be taking place from the top of the Institute of Contemporary Art from 7AM-4PM on the following street:

Northern Avenue, Both sides, from Pier 4 Boulevard to Marina Park Drive

SOUTH END

Annual Chandler Street Block Party – Saturday, June 8, 2024

Parking restrictions will be in place to support the annual Chandler Street Block Party being from 6:00AM to 9:00PM on the following streets:

Chandler Street, Both sides, from Berkeley Street heading easterly to the end of the street

Berkeley Street, East side (odd side), from #61 Berkeley Street to Chandler Street

UPCOMING EVENTs

BACK BAY

Hare Krishna Procession – Saturday, June 22, 2024

The Hare Krishna Procession will occur on Saturday, June 22, 2024. The procession will begin at noon in the area of St Cecilia Street and Boylston Street, proceeding down Boylston Street to Charles Street and will enter the Boston Common.

The procession itself will not need any temporary parking restrictions but parking restrictions will be in place from 6 AM to 4 PM to support the event on the following streets:

Cambria Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to St Cecilia Street

Boylston Street, Southside (even side), from St Cecilia Street to Dalton Street

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to the Center Gate between the Public Garden and Boston Common .

CHARLESTOWN

Bunker Hill Day Parade – Sunday, June 16, 2024

The parade route is the same as last year. The route is from Vine Street to Bunker Hill Street to Main Street to Monument Avenue to Monument Square to Winthrop Street to Common Street.

The Battle of Bunker Hill Road Race, beginning at 10:30AM, will be run over many of the

streets that are part of the parade route.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Sunday to support the parade on the following streets:

PARADE ROUTE:

Vine Street, Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Bunker Hill Street

Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Main Street

Main Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Monument Avenue

Monument Avenue, Both sides from Main Street to Warren Street

Winthrop Street, Both sides, from 49-50 Monument Square to Common Street

Common Street, Northeast side (Training Field Side) from Winthrop Street to Park Street

STAGING AREA

Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Tufts Street to Lowney Way

Chelsea Street, Both sides, from Fifth Street (Gate #4) to Medford Street

Corey Street, Both sides, from Moulton Street to Samuel Morse Way

Decatur Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Samuel Morse Way

High Street (for road race), Both sides, from Green Street to 73 High Street

Hunter Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Vine Street

Moulton Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Moulton Way

Tufts Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to O’Reilly Way

Parking restrictions will be in place on Saturday and Sunday to support the parade on the following streets:

Adams Street, Both sides from Winthrop Street to Common

Monument Avenue, Both sides, from Warren Street to Monument Square

Monument Square, Both sides, from Pleasant Street to Winthrop Street

