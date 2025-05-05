Mayor Wu, Community Celebrate Groundbreaking of $30.9 Million New Fields Corner Branch

Mayor Michelle Wu today joined Boston Public Library (BPL) officials and Fields Corner community members to highlight the start of construction of the new Fields Corner Branch. The $30.9 million construction project will create a new two-story building with improved accessibility, expanded community space, and advanced energy efficiency. Today’s groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction, which is expected to conclude in 2026.

"Boston’s neighborhood libraries are the foundation of enrichment and community for all residents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This City investment in the construction of a new Fields Corner Branch will give Dorchester residents of all ages an inspiring and inclusive place to collaborate, learn, and grow.”

The design process, which launched in fiscal year 2023, is led by Oudens Ello Architecture in partnership with the BPL, the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department, and Fields Corner residents. The design process was informed by a community programming study and community review process.

The project will build a new 14,500-square-foot, two-story building, expand the branch’s circulating collection and include a 100-seat flexible community room, a 20-person classroom, and two study rooms. It will also feature a dedicated children’s story area, a second-floor outdoor reading terrace, technology infrastructure, and robust new furnishings and signage to serve adults, teens, and children. The old Fields Corner library building was built in 1969.

“The groundbreaking marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Fields Corner Branch; a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive community hub made possible through years of partnership, planning, and shared vision,” said David Leonard, BPL President. “This reimagined library will be more than a building; it will be a welcoming space for learning, connection, and opportunity, and a proud model for what we can achieve together.”

“Today’s groundbreaking marks an exciting new chapter for Field’s Corner and for the generations of families who will gather, learn, and grow within these walls. Libraries are cornerstones of strong, connected communities, and this investment reflects our shared commitment to equity, education, and opportunity for all," said State Representative Daniel J. Hunt (D- Dorchester). "I’m proud to support this project and thrilled to see it come to life in the heart of Dorchester. I want to thank my colleagues at the city and state level for the hard work, collaboration, and dedication that have brought us to this moment and helped make this vision a reality.”

"I am thrilled to see the Fields Corner Branch Library begin construction, " said Boston City Councilor John FitzGerald. "As both a parent and City Councilor, I believe that libraries serve a critical role in getting children excited in reading and learning. The new Fields Corner Library will not only be an essential resource for children, but also serve as an essential community space for all residents for years to come."

Sustainability is a key element of the project. The Fields Corner Branch will be the first library in the BPL system built to the City’s Fossil Fuel Free standard for new municipal buildings. Targeting LEED Gold Certification, the all-electric building will operate without gas or other fossil fuels and will have infrastructure for future photovoltaic panel installation.

Universal access is central to the design, which includes ADA-compliant public restrooms, an elevator, and wheelchair-accessible furniture and technology stations throughout the space.

“The Public Facilities Department is proud to take part in the construction of this state-of-the-art library for the Fields Corner community,” said Carleton Jones, PFD Executive Director. “This accessible and sustainable facility reflects our commitment to creating modern spaces that support learning, creativity, and community engagement city-wide.”

While the Fields Corner Branch is closed for construction, library patrons are encouraged to use the nearby Adams Street, Codman Square, Uphams Corner, Lower Mills, or Grove Hall branches, or one of the BPL’s other neighborhood locations during the closure. For more information on the Fields Corner Branch renovation project, visit: bpl.org/fields-corner-project.

The Mayor's FY26-30 Capital Plan includes $283 million for libraries. In addition to the Fields Corner Branch, the Plan includes funding to advance new Chinatown, West End, Upham’s Corner, Egleston, and South End branches, and continued repair, renovation, and master planning projects at the Central Library in Copley Square. More information on these additional projects can be found at apps.boston.gov/capital-projects/.