City Of Boston Kicks Off Free Summer Fitness Series

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are pleased to announce the 2025 Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts . The series offers 25 free weekly classes both virtually and in City of Boston parks from May 4 to August 30, 2025.

The 2025 Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series is being launched with a kick-off event at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End on Thursday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m., featuring free Bota Fogo Dance Fitness and Yoga plus fun giveaways.

“The kickoff of the free Summer Fitness Series offers all Boston residents the chance to enjoy a wide array of activities in our parks,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thank you to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and the Boston Public Health Commission for your partnership giving us all the opportunity to engage with our parks in a fun and healthy way.”

The series offers a wide range of classes, including Yoga, Chair Yoga, HIIT, ZUMBA®, Kick It By Eliza®, Walking Group, Strength and Balance, Line Dancing, Barre Fusion, and Latin Fusion Dance. The program is tailored to the interests of residents and participants, including age-friendly classes for families, older adults, and those new to fitness classes. For more information and a link to the full schedule, visit boston.gov/fitness.

“Our parks are some of the most powerful tools we have to support health and cultivate community here in Boston,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer and Interim Commissioner of Boston Parks and Recreation. “By activating public parks with free programming and initiatives like the Summer Fitness Series, we're not only providing opportunities for physical activity but also fostering social connections and enhancing the overall well-being of Boston residents.”

“The Summer Fitness Series is a free and accessible opportunity for residents of all ages to enjoy Boston’s great parks while being active and improving their health and well-being,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Strategies like the Summer Fitness Series help reduce the risk of chronic disease and are an important part of our city-wide population health equity agenda, Live Long and Well. By improving access to safe spaces where everyone can engage in physical activity, we are ensuring that Boston is a city where all residents can thrive.”

Series partners echoed the focus on community engagement and holistic health. "The Boston Park Fitness series celebrates our city's diverse neighborhoods and cultures. Through fitness, we connect communities," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. "Whether in-person or virtual, there's something for everyone. We're proud to partner with the City of Boston to promote physical and mental well-being."

For up to date information, including weather-related cancellations for outdoor fitness classes, visit Boston.gov/Parks, call 617-635-4505

ABOUT BOSTON PARKS AND RECREATION

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department (BPRD) stewards over 2,200 acres of public open space across 288 properties, including the Boston Common, the Public Garden, and the Olmsted-designed Emerald Necklace park system. Our parks feature walking trails, playgrounds, courts, natural areas, and historic sites, as well as 29 urban wilds, four high school athletic fields, two public golf courses, and more than 40,000 street trees. BPRD offers free cultural and recreational programming for people of all ages, helping to create welcoming, active, and connected communities. Learn more at boston.gov/parks and sign up for updates at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails.

ABOUT THE BOSTON PUBLIC HEALTH COMMISSION

Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is the country’s oldest health department. We envision a thriving Boston where all residents live healthy and fulfilling lives. To accomplish this, BPHC works in partnership with communities to protect and promote the health and well-being of all Boston residents, especially those impacted by racism and systemic inequities. Learn more about our work at boston.gov/bphc.

