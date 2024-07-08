ResProp Management Announces Rebranding of Lansdowne Crossing Apartments
JACKSONVILLE, FL, US, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management is proud to announce the rebranding of Lansdowne Crossing apartments to Alderman Park Apartments. With a new name, new logo, and community renovations, Alderman Park Apartments is entering a new era of modern living.
Without losing the charm of the original property, Alderman Park Apartments will have renovations across the property. Property renovations include redoing the dog park, repainting and re-asphalting, updating the playground to be safer for residents, and upgrading the laundry rooms.
“Alderman Park Apartments has a fresh new feel with its renovated apartments, upgraded pool, new high-tech washer and dryers with a clean new look for the laundry room, and, best of all, a commitment to partner with local schools and the Arlington neighborhood for a brighter future.” states property manager Douglas Taylor.
Alderman Park offers a range of one, two, and three-bedroom units, from 750 to 1,100 square feet. The interiors boast simplicity, with fully-equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, and generously sized closets. Many units feature wheelchair accessibility and are adorned with hardwood or wood-style flooring. Residents can enjoy an array of family-friendly amenities, including a large pool, BBQ grills, charming wooden pergolas, a complete playground, and meticulously landscaped grounds adorned with oak trees and crepe myrtles. Additionally, residents have access to convenient onsite laundry facilities and a business center for their use.
Situated just a short distance from downtown Jacksonville, residents enjoy easy access to a plethora of outdoor activities, including the Tree Hill Nature Center and the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens. Additionally, the burgeoning district of Arlington is mere minutes away, where developers are actively revitalizing old commercial properties and introducing new businesses. Recent reports from Jacksonville.com reveal that JWB Real Estate Capital has acquired the Town & Country Shopping Center as part of a city-wide renovation initiative aimed at further enhancing the neighborhood's already burgeoning appeal. Overall, residents rave that the “new management company is great… each day gets better, and the future is bright for Alderman Park!”
About the Owner, Westmount Square Capital:
Boasting a portfolio of 1,000+ units, Westmount Square Capital zeroes in on enhancing value in garden-style, B & C class apartment complexes primarily located in Central and Northern Florida. The WSC investment strategy aims to identify opportunities for growth through natural rent escalations, strategic repositioning, and optimizing property management practices.
About ResProp Management:
ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.
