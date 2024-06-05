Closed season elk shot and left to waste near Whitebird, ID

On Memorial Day weekend, a cow elk was shot out of season east of White Bird off of the Free Use Road (Forest Service Road #243). This stretch of road receives a fair amount of traffic from sportsmen and public alike. No attempt was made to salvage the meat. It is probable that motorists or sportsmen noticed the shooter’s vehicle near the intersection of Banner Ridge and Free Use Rd and could offer information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Anyone having information about these poaching incidents is encouraged to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800)632-5999 or Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Ethan Bishop at (208)799-5010. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.