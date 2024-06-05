PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – June 5, 2024

Media Contact:

Sgt. Jenna Reed, Warden Service

Department of Fish and Wildlife

Jenna.Reed@vermont.gov

Laura Dlugolecki, Lakes and Ponds Permitting and Vermont Project WET Coordinator

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6133, Laura.Dlugolecki@Vermont.gov

Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Offers Safety Tips for Boaters this Boating Season

Montpelier, Vt. – As boaters visit Vermont’s lakes and ponds this spring and summer, the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) and partners are offering a few tips on how to stay safe and protect Vermont’s natural resources.

“Our state’s lakes and ponds offer exceptional recreational opportunities, clean drinking water, and outstanding fish and wildlife habitat,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “The kickoff of the boating season and nice days ahead remind us how important it is for everyone to use and enjoy public lakes and ponds in a safe and environmentally friendly way.”

Whether you are at a Vermont State Park, Vermont Fish and Wildlife (VFWD) Access Area, or other public water access, use the following tips when boating:

Before boating:

While boating:

Wear a life jacket. Drive or operate boats at a no wake speed (or 5 mph) within 200 feet of the shoreline; swimming areas; someone in the water; a canoe or other boat; an anchored or moored boat containing an individual; and anchorages and docks. Limit wakesports using wakeboats to defined wakesports zones Never operate a boat under the influence of alcohol, narcotics, or any other intoxicating substance. Follow all navigational rules when coming across other boats. Operate boats in a careful and responsible manner. Always respect public and private property.

After boating:

Secure and properly dispose of trash or recycling. Clean, drain, and dry boats after getting out of the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. Maintain boats often to ensure safety and to prevent gas and oil spills.

View the Boating Resource Guide for more tips and to learn more about the rules.

The Vermont State Police (VSP) Marine Division and the VFWD Warden Service enforce the Use of Public Waters Rules. Members of the public may report any issues or concerns related to violations of these rules to VSP and/or VFWD.

If Laura Dlugolecki is not available, contact Sergeant Jacob Metayer of the VSP Marine Division at 802-878-7111 or Jacob.Metayer@Vermont.gov or Sergeant Jenna Reed of VFWD Warden Service at 802-878-7111 or Jenna.Reed@Vermont.gov.

