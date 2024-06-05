The Polar Express Train Ride Tickets Go On Sale July 1st - Don't Miss New Jersey's Original Polar Express Train Ride

Submit Release
I absolutely loved the Polar Express! I Had the best time with my family and It really relieved my childhood! This amazing experience I would want to relive again and again! Definitely going back!”
— Emma Wright
PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All aboard! The holiday season is just around the corner and what better way to kick off the festivities than with a magical journey on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ train ride. Tickets for this beloved holiday tradition will go on sale on July 1st at midnight, giving families and friends the opportunity to secure their spot on the New York metropolitan areas original Polar Express train ride.

Based on the beloved children's book and hit movie, THE POLAR EXPRESS™ train ride takes passengers on a magical hour and a half trip to meet Santa Claus himself. Set to the enchanting sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the heartwarming story as they embark on this unforgettable journey. Dancing chefs will be on board to serve hot chocolate and mouth-watering cookies, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Since its debut in the , THE POLAR EXPRESS™ train ride in Phillipsburg New Jersey has become a beloved holiday tradition for families and friends. With its charming decorations, festive music, and a visit from Santa, it's no wonder that tickets sell out quickly every year. So mark your calendars for July 1st and don't miss your chance to experience the magic of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ train ride.

Tickets for THE POLAR EXPRESS™ train ride can be purchased online at 877trainride.com. The train will depart from Phillipsburg and will run from the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas every friday, Saturday and Sunday. Don't miss out on this enchanting holiday experience and make sure to secure your tickets on July 1st. All aboard THE POLAR EXPRESS™ train ride for a journey you'll never forget!

