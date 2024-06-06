TTA Recognized as a Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Company by Training Industry
TTA Awarded Top Learning and Development Staffing Company
Since 1994, staffing L&D professionals has been our core business. In today's changing economy, it's a strategic approach to have access to a flexible workforce to scale and drive innovation.”MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TTA proudly announces its position as a Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Company by Training Industry. TTA, the pioneer in learning and development staffing, brings thirty years of deep experience serving organizations from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. With a network of over 23,000 L&D professionals, we have built an incredible bench of top talent who are experts in their field. Our extensive experience, combined with our proprietary platform, enables us to supplement existing teams and provides the unparalleled ability to quickly scale for large learning initiatives.
— Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA
Inclusion in the 2024 Training Industry Top Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies list was determined by several criteria:
• Breadth and quality of staff augmentation services and resources offered.
• Industry visibility, innovation, and overall impact on the learning services market.
• Quality of clients and user representation.
• Business performance and growth.
“We are excited to announce our first annual Top 20 Staffing and Temporary Resources Companies list, representing providers of high-quality training through staff augmentation services and filling a vast range of L&D roles such as eLearning developers, analysts, virtual instructors, and more,” said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies facilitate sourcing in areas such as content development, curriculum design, training delivery, administration, and more, giving their clients the flexibility to fill organizational gaps and create versatile services to support their learners.”
“Since 1994, staffing L&D professionals has been at the core of our business,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. “It is incredibly rewarding to see the impact TTA has made in our industry and the ripple effect it has had on millions of individuals and organizations. We are committed to being the best staffing partner, driving transformative results for our clients.”
About TTA – As a women-owned certified business, TTA is recognized globally for its ability to swiftly adapt and effectively support any size or scope of L&D initiatives across various training modalities. With a vast network of on-demand, highly qualified training talent, we support all design, development, and delivery needs, leveraging the latest technologies and learning techniques.
In addition to this recognition, TTA has garnered multiple accolades, including Top 20 Outsourcing Company (12 years), Top 20 Learning Services Company (2 years), Watch List Leadership Training Company (7 years), Top 20 IT and Technology Company (12 years), Top Custom Content Development Company (8 years), and has received numerous Brandon Hall awards with their client partners for innovation. For more information about TTA, visit TheTrainingAssociates.com.
About Training Industry, Inc. – TrainingIndustry.com is a leading platform that highlights the latest news, articles, case studies, and best practices within the training industry. It publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports across multiple sectors, aiding businesses and training professionals in effectively managing the business of learning.
