Việt Nam attends St.Petersburg int’l economic forum

VIETNAM, June 5 - MOSCOW — Việt Nam is joining 138 countries and territories to exchange the best practices and expertise in the interests of sustainable development at the 27th St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2024) that opened in the Russian city on June 5.

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the forum, and will deliver a speech at the opening day on June 6.

The State Audit of Vietnam, led by Deputy Governor Đoàn Anh Thơ, will attend a special discussion on audit as a tool to realise national development priorities.

The four-day event is held under the theme of “The Formation of New Centres of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World”, with its business programme divided into four thematic areas, namely “The Transition to a Multipolar World Economy”, “Goals and Objectives of Russia’s New Economic Cycle”, “A Healthy Society, Traditional Values and Social Development: The Priority of the State”, and “Technologies for Leadership”.

It also features more than 10 business dialogues between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Association of Southeast Asian nations, Russia and Africa, Russia and Latin America, Russia and China, Russia and South Africa, and many bilateral meetings.

As many as 1,000 documents are expected to be signed at the forum.

Along with the main business programme, a youth economic forum, a small and medium-sized enterprise forum, BRICS innovative business forum and a drug security forum are scheduled on the sidelines of the event.

SPIEF has been held annually since 1997, and under the auspices of the Russian President since 2005. — VNS

