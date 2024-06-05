Alina’s Light: Registration Now Open for The 5th Annual Alina’s Light Walk and Run for Love

Pittsburgh, PA ­– Alina’s Light, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the legacy of Alina Sheykhet by raising awareness, promoting domestic violence education, and providing emotional and social support to its communities, is happy to announce that registration for its 5th annual Pittsburgh 5K Alina’s Light Walk and Run for Love is now open. The organization invites the community to come together to experience the special event.

A day of family fun and community spirit, the 5th Annual Alina’s Light Walk and Run for Love takes place on Saturday, July 27th, and promises to be more than just another one of Pittsburgh 5K races; it’s a celebration of life, love, and the enduring spirit of Alina, whose passion for helping others continues to inspire everyone. Renowned as an extraordinary experience for the whole family, with a wide array of activities designed to delight children and adults alike, in addition to the walk and run, families can enjoy train rides, a bounce house, basketball shootouts, face painting, and a petting zoo. While the event is filled with fun, its core remains a heartfelt tribute to Alina’s legacy.

“Our team began with Yan and Elly, bereaved parents of alina sheykhet,” said a spokesperson for Alina’s Light. “Their world was turned upside down when their only daughter fell victim to the horror that is domestic violence. A loving daughter, supportive sister, proud aunt, devoted friend, talented dancer, and intelligent college student – Alina is far more than a victim and a statistic of domestic violence. Her loved ones vowed to make a difference in her memory. Through the devastation, Elly and Yan turned their grief into motivation to begin something beautiful. They founded Alina’s Light, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.”

Alina’s Light was established in memory of Alina Sheykhet, whose life was tragically cut short. Her light continues to shine through the charity’s work by supporting those in need and spreading kindness. This event, in her honor, aims to bring people together to celebrate her love of life and the joy she brought to everyone she touched.

Every year, Alina’s Light is supported by various generous sponsors. This year sponsors include Lamar Advertising, Snyder Associated Companies, Hilltop Energy Inc., West Penn Financial Service, and many more.These contributions help make the event possible.

“The 5th Annual Alina’s Light Walk and Run for Love is more than a race; it’s a day to remember and a day to stand together for a cause that touches our hearts. We look forward to seeing you there as we run, walk, and play in the name of love and remembrance. Gather your friends and family and join us for a day of joy, community, and making a difference. Your involvement is what makes our cause shine. Together, let’s keep Alina’s light bright and support the wonderful work of Alina’s Light,” furthered the spokesperson for Alina’s Light.

Alina’s light encourages individuals who wish to participate in the 5K or volunteer and help to ensure a successful event to visit the website where they can complete the registration process today.

To learn more about Alina’s Light and its 5th annual Alina’s Light Walk and Run for Love, please visit the website at https://alinaslight.com/.

Special thanks to Anna Bauman Photography, for photo and video coverage of this event.

Alina developed her passion for performing arts at a very early age. Her journey started at the European School of Rhythmic Gymnastics when she was 4 years old. At the age of 5, she was performing solo numbers in out-of-state competitions. In elementary school, she was a student of Tammy Lee’s School of Dance, where she obtained starring roles performing her acrobatic dance numbers.

Website: https://alinaslight.com/