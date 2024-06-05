STORsquare Portable Storage Moving Container Company Opens Their 5th Location in Charlotte, North Carolina

Storsquare vs the others

Launched in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 3rd, 2024, STORsquare is now available in its 5th service area in the United States.

Charlotte is an ideal market for the next STORsquare location. As a long-time local resident, I know Charlotte as a growing and dynamic area with great local communities” — Greg Edholm

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- STORsquare, an industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, is expanding its service area to Charlotte, North Carolina. STORsquare Charlotte is being run by General Manager, Greg Edholm, a veteran of the portable moving and storage industry. According to Greg, “Charlotte is an ideal market for the next STORsquare location. As a long-time local resident, I know Charlotte as a growing and dynamic area with great local communities. The characteristics of Charlotte match perfectly with STORsquare's core values, which focus on growth, treating our neighbors with care, engaging with the communities we serve and delivering exceptional customer experiences. STORsquare and Charlotte are a great match.”In addition, Greg loves STORsquare’s No-Tilt technology, as compared to many competitors in the industry, because it ensures that customer’s belongings do not shift when the container is being loaded onto the truck.STORsquare has a “sign up and save” offer of $20 off your first month’s rental, whenever that may be. Even if you are not ready for a container, you can sign up and save when the time comes by visiting our website at https://storsquare.com/nps today. STORsquare was born with the singular vision of providing a simple, modular, highly scalable moving and storage solution with consistently outstanding customer service to the Southeastern United States, and beyond. A moving and storage leader since 2017, STORsquare offers flexible and custom solutions for our clients’ needs.Today, STORsquare operates both a corporately owned and a franchise model with markets opening up throughout the United States. Whether it’s long-distance or local relocation, a renovation project, construction, or business storage, STORsquare provides customers with a moving and storage team ready to help assist you. To learn more, visit https://storsquare.com/nps . For more information on STORsquare Franchising opportunities, visit https://storsquare.com/franchise to learn more.Contact Information: Michael Hart, Director of Marketing – michaelhart@storsquare.com

STORsquare - Our Company