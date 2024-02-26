Submit Release
STORsquare Portable Storage Moving Containers Open Their 4th Location with a Unique Franchise Model

STORsquare portable moving containers is now available in its 4th service area serving all of Polk County and surrounding areas in Lakeland, Florida.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STORsquare, an industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, is expanding its service area in Lakeland, Florida.

STORsquare offers a moving and storage experience with customer satisfaction at its highest rating. “We know STORsquare is a superior option for your portable storage, but you don’t have to take our word for it. See what STORsquare customers have to say,” said Jacob Thomsen, Principal at STORsquare.

With a +96% net promoter score as of Sept. 2023, this metric is used to measure customer satisfaction based on one simple question: “How likely would you recommend this business to a friend?"

So why is STORsquare’s NPS score so high?

Each STORsquare location is a locally-owned and operated company with a business model that focuses on superior customer service.

STORsquare also has a best price guarantee. Storsquare will beat any competitor quote. Unlike other providers, they have container sizes in 8’, 12’, 16’, and even up to 20’ containers, which is ideal for 4-5 rooms. The container delivery system allows STORsquare to deliver and position containers in areas that our competitors cannot.

Their exclusive No-Tilt technology ensures that a customer's belongings will not shift when the container is being loaded onto the truck.

STORsquare also has a “sign up and save” offer of $20 off your first month’s rental, whenever that may be. Even if someone is not ready for a container, a prospect can sign up and save when the time comes by visiting the website at https://storsquare.com/nps today.

STORsquare was born with the singular vision of providing a simple, modular, highly scalable moving and storage solution with consistently outstanding customer service to the Southeastern United States, and beyond. A moving and storage leader since 2017, STORsquare offers flexible and custom solutions for a clients’ needs.

Today, STORsquare operates both a corporately owned and a franchise model with markets opening up throughout the United States. Whether it’s long-distance or local relocation, a renovation project, construction, or business storage, STORsquare provides customers with a moving and storage team ready to help. To learn more, visit https://storsquare.com/nps

Contact Information: Michael Hart, Director of Marketing – michaelhart@storsquare.com

Michael Hart
Storsquare
+1 844-888-7867
email us here
