STORsquare Portable Storage Moving Containers Open Their 4th Location with a Unique Franchise Model
STORsquare portable moving containers is now available in its 4th service area serving all of Polk County and surrounding areas in Lakeland, Florida.
We know STORsquare is a superior option for your portable storage needs against PODS®, but you don’t have to take our word for it. See what PODS® and STORsquare customers have to say.””ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STORsquare, an industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, is expanding its service area in Lakeland, Florida.
— Jacob Thomsen
STORsquare offers a moving and storage experience with customer satisfaction at its highest rating. “We know STORsquare is a superior option for your portable storage, but you don’t have to take our word for it. See what STORsquare customers have to say,” said Jacob Thomsen, Principal at STORsquare.
With a +96% net promoter score as of Sept. 2023, this metric is used to measure customer satisfaction based on one simple question: “How likely would you recommend this business to a friend?"
So why is STORsquare’s NPS score so high?
Each STORsquare location is a locally-owned and operated company with a business model that focuses on superior customer service.
STORsquare also has a best price guarantee. Storsquare will beat any competitor quote. Unlike other providers, they have container sizes in 8’, 12’, 16’, and even up to 20’ containers, which is ideal for 4-5 rooms. The container delivery system allows STORsquare to deliver and position containers in areas that our competitors cannot.
Their exclusive No-Tilt technology ensures that a customer's belongings will not shift when the container is being loaded onto the truck.
STORsquare also has a “sign up and save” offer of $20 off your first month’s rental, whenever that may be. Even if someone is not ready for a container, a prospect can sign up and save when the time comes by visiting the website at https://storsquare.com/nps today.
STORsquare was born with the singular vision of providing a simple, modular, highly scalable moving and storage solution with consistently outstanding customer service to the Southeastern United States, and beyond. A moving and storage leader since 2017, STORsquare offers flexible and custom solutions for a clients’ needs.
Today, STORsquare operates both a corporately owned and a franchise model with markets opening up throughout the United States. Whether it’s long-distance or local relocation, a renovation project, construction, or business storage, STORsquare provides customers with a moving and storage team ready to help. To learn more, visit https://storsquare.com/nps
