WESLEY, LLC NAMED AS MIDDLE TENNESSEE AREA TOP WORKPLACE
Tennessean Top Workplaces award based on employee feedback
Culture has always been a priority at Wesley. This award is particularly special as it is based on what our employees have to say about us.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wesley, LLC has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 by Tennessean Top Workplaces. The award is totally based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.
— Chuck McDowell, Wesley Founder & CEO
“Culture has always been a priority at Wesley,” said CEO and founder Chuck McDowell. “This award is particularly special as it is based on what our employees have to say about us. Having them submit positive feedback reinforces the great atmosphere we have created across our Companies.”
Wesley, which is headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., is the parent company of Wesley Financial Group, Wesley Mortgage, and Medical House Calls. The company has more than 300 employees at its offices in Franklin, Nashville, and Las Vegas.
“Earning a Top Workplace award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
Wesley and its suite of companies have a history of being recognized for positive workplace culture. Wesley Financial Group received certification from Great Places to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture, in 2023. In recent years, it has received recognitions from the Best Workplaces for Millennials™, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™, and Nashville Business Journal’s Best Places to Work.
