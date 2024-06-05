Resurfacing Projects Scheduled on the H-1 Freeway and H-201 Freeway

Main, News Posted on Jun 5, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds motorists that resurfacing projects on the H-1 Freeway and H-201 Moanalua Freeway resume their standard schedules following graduation season. Please see details below for projects in the areas of Makiki, Salt Lake, Moanalua, and Pearl City.

H-201 Moanalua Freeway Repaving Project – HDOT will resurface the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions from the H-3 Freeway to Fort Shafter. Two right lanes will be closed in the westbound direction on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Ramp closures will be needed and HDOT will notify the public as they are scheduled. The estimated completion date for the project is March 2025.

H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Pavement Reconstruction Project, from Hālawa Interchange to Pearl Harbor Interchange – HDOT will perform a full-depth reconstruction of the H-1 Freeway, replace guardrails, reconstruct gutters, install pavement markers and rumble strips, and repair signage. Roadwork requires two to three lane closures on weekends from 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, continuously through 4 a.m. on Mondays. The estimated completion date for this project is April 2025.

H-1 Freeway Resurfacing Project Phase 2E, from Lunalilo Street to Vineyard Boulevard – HDOT will resurface the westbound H-1 Freeway and reconstruct the pavement at various locations. Roadwork requires a full closure of the H-1 Freeway on Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m., through 4:30 a.m. The estimated completion date for Phase 2E is July 2024.

H-1 Freeway Pearl City and Waimalu Viaduct Improvements Project – HDOT will locate concrete areas needing repair, install a three-quarter-inch hybrid polymer concrete overlay, and apply a high-friction surface material. Roadwork will start on the Pearl City Viaduct with three to four lane closures in the westbound direction on Tuesday nights through Friday mornings from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., from 7 p.m. Friday nights through 8 a.m. Saturdays, and from 7 p.m. Saturday nights through 9 a.m. Sundays. This first segment is estimated to be completed by late June 2024.

For a weekly list of lane closures please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork. HDOT reminds motorists to plan their commutes ahead of time and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. All work is weather permitting.

