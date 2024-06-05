All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Attorney James D. Blount, Jr.

The latest episode of All Things Judicial features an excerpt of a 2004 interview with the late James D. Blount, Jr. (1927–2015), who worked as a prominent attorney in Rockingham and Wake counties. Blount's 50-year legal career included working as lead counsel in over 300 civil jury trials, and numerous stints serving as a volunteer in civic and community organizations. Originally from Wilson County, Blount served in the United States Navy before earning an undergraduate degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and a Juris Doctor from UNC School of Law. In the interview, Blount shares about the importance of professionalism and the lessons learned from his lengthy legal career.

"One thing (I've learned) is that you may have a whole lot of clients but that client only has one lawyer," Blount said on the podcast. "He deserves to have his phone calls returned, questions answered, to be made to feel good about his case, and to be told the truth about it."

This interview was conducted by attorney Samuel G. Thompson for the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's Historical Video Series. A full version of the interview can be found on the NCcourts Youtube channel.