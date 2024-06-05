First Lady Casey DeSantis Unveils Hope Florida Resources for Law Enforcement

Florida law enforcement will be able to offer help and hope to Floridians through Hope Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis hosted a meeting with over 100 sheriffs, police chiefs, and other law enforcement officials from across the state to highlight new resources for officers to utilize to direct individuals to Hope Florida. This summer, law enforcement agencies, departments, and offices will also receive personnel training on connecting those in need with a Hope Florida Navigator through the Hope Line.

“Florida law enforcement work tirelessly to protect Floridians,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Today, we are equipping them with resources to do even more good by referring those in need to Hope Florida.”

“A common denominator among many who answered the call to become a law enforcement officer is a strong desire to help people,” said Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Dave Kerner. “We at the Florida Highway Patrol are honored to work directly with First Lady Casey DeSantis, through Hope Florida, to amplify our community and faith institutions and uplift those in need. Through the distribution of the Hope Florida resource cards, law enforcement officers across the state will have the ability to bridge this gap by connecting those in need of hope to resources through the help of Hope Navigators.”

Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic independence by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities. This first-of-its-kind program brings together different parts of the community to maximize support and uncover new opportunities for those going through difficult times. Hope Navigators help individuals identify their needs, develop long-term goals, map out a path forward, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be part of a lasting solution.

Since Hope Florida’s launch, nearly 30,000 Floridians have reduced or are no longer reliant on government assistance, which is estimated to save the State of Florida nearly $800 million over 10 years. Hope Florida serves families, foster youth, veterans, individuals with unique abilities, vulnerable women, those facing crisis, and other Floridians in need.

“Law enforcement officers encounter individuals and families in some of their most challenging moments,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris. “Under the leadership of First Lady Casey DeSantis, we are thrilled to be able to provide officers with additional resources that they can use to help connect individuals to the Hope Florida program. Our Hope Navigators stand ready to assist and provide support as individuals and families work to overcome barriers to success.”

Floridians who need support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com or calling the Hope Line (850-300-HOPE). Click here to view additional Hope Florida resources.

