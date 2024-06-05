A new hurricane preparedness app recently released for Gulf of Mexico residents
Reduce risk, be prepared, and increase resilience
Knowing the risks and having a plan are things we can all do to protect our family and homes. This app provides information everyone needs to prepare for and recover from natural disasters.”UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we get ready for hurricane season, the Gulf of Mexico Alliance encourages all Gulf Coast residents to reduce their storm risks by being prepared and using free resources. NOAA National Weather Service forecasters have predicted an 85% chance of an above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.
— Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance
This year, a brand-new resource is available for homeowners and other Gulf Coast residents in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The “Coastal Homeowner’s Handbook” mobile app is the phone-friendly version of our tried and true “Homeowner’s Handbook to Prepare for Natural Disasters.” Information is compiled from leading organizations in preparedness and recovery and is customized for each of the five Gulf states.
The app can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play and contains detailed content on:
• risks from hurricanes and other natural disasters,
• planning and preparing for a hurricane,
• what to do after a storm,
• the latest weather updates for your location,
• and emergency contact information including who to call when a disaster occurs.
Users can also download customizable preparedness checklists and sign up for push notifications to receive important disaster-related information. The checklists and a full Texas-specific handbook are also available in Spanish.
“Hurricanes are a part of life for residents along the Gulf Coast. Knowing the risks and having a plan are things we can all do to protect our family and homes,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance. “This app provides information everyone needs to prepare for and recover from natural disasters in an easy-to-use format.”
Download the entire handbook for each Gulf state online at GulfofMexicoAlliance.org.
The “Homeowner’s Handbook to Prepare for Natural Disasters” was created by the Gulf of Mexico Alliance, Gulf Sea Grant Programs, and state partners from Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas with support from Smart Home America. The app version was developed with grant funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
Follow along on the Coastal Homeowner’s Handbook Facebook and Instagram pages.
Amanda Nalley
Gulf of Mexico Alliance
+1 850-345-7597
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube