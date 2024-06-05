Introducing Pathroot — Comprehensive Online Support for Families Impacted by Addiction
Pathroot is an online support program that addresses a critical need to provide resources to families impacted when a loved one is struggling with substance misuse or addiction.
Pathroot brings together individuals facing similar challenges, matches them with knowledge from experts to address substance misuse, and builds important connections to a community. GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education, Community, AI, and Wearables from Behavioral Technology Pioneer InterAct LifeLine
— Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of InterAct LifeLine
Overview: Pathroot is an online support program that addresses a critical need to provide resources to families impacted when a loved one is struggling with substance misuse or addiction. The technology-driven platform ensures families have easy access to effective, focused support, links to counseling and treatment programs, and education geared to their specific family situation. Pathroot offers its members privacy and anonymity, and fosters a network of peer connections, creating a supportive online community when facing common challenges.
InterAct LifeLine, a pioneer in behavioral health technology, today launched Pathroot™, a comprehensive online service supporting families impacted by substance misuse and addiction. As an alternative to public forums like Al-Anon, Pathroot offers members direct connection with other families facing similar challenges through confidential peer mentor programs, support groups, discussion forums and community activities. Pathroot’s Knowledge Centers organize and display curated content on addiction, treatment options, family dynamics, substances, behavioral disorders, wellness and prevention strategies along with educational tracts for families and clinical professionals.
“Pathroot informs, educates and supports families that are underserved or ignored when a loved one struggles with substance misuse or enters addiction treatment or recovery programs,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of InterAct LifeLine. “Addiction impacts every member of the family and is ultimately a family disease. It affects individuals struggling with it as well as creating chaos in the lives of those around them. Addiction is pervasive and widespread, with 20 million Americans experiencing a substance use disorder (SUD) each year. Recognizing the profound impact on families, Pathroot provides comprehensive support beyond traditional therapy for the 1-in-3 households affected by addiction.”
A History in Treatment and Technology
In the early 2000s, the founders of InterAct launched Phoenix Outdoor, pioneering one of the first adolescent treatment programs to provide comprehensive family support services exclusively through virtual technology. After InterAct’s CEO, Carolyn Bradfield, experienced the losses of her first husband to alcoholism and her daughter to overdose, she redirected her company’s mission. Bradfield developed innovative resources and tools to help families understand addiction and support their loved ones, focusing on reducing stigma, shame, and trauma.
“Pathroot brings together individuals facing similar challenges, matches them with knowledge from experts in the field to address substance misuse, and builds important connections to a community that understands their struggle,” added Bradfield. “We are not a treatment or telehealth provider, but we offer a path to empower families to find the right services and support based on individual situations using a single online location.”
Pathroot Launch
Pathroot launches as a free service giving families access to Knowledge Centers, webinars and structured educational programs. As additional services come online, families can upgrade for a low monthly subscription to access peer mentors, support groups, educational programs, and advice from experts along with community programming. Pathroot’s roadmap includes integration with smart watches and wearables to provide valuable health and activity insights offering proactive responses to potential safety issues. The program will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to learn about each individual, surface concerns, make recommendations and direct services.
Bradfield added “Along with the launch of Pathroot I am releasing my first book; Lessons from Laura: Book One — ‘The Knock on the Door’, a story of love, loss and a fight against addiction. I share insights from my family’s journey navigating the challenges of my daughter Laura's addiction and tragic loss from overdose.” Book One will be available for free for a limited time to download from Amazon beginning this week. www.amazon.com
About InterAct LifeLine
InterAct LifeLine develops proprietary technology integrated with AI, smartwatches and wearables to deliver tailored resources and support that empowers families to navigate and overcome substance misuse and addiction challenges. InterAct is a software as a service (SaaS) technology company that provides a continuous flow of content to portals connected to its digital asset library to educate audiences about prevention, recovery, and wellness. Portals are used by treatment programs and organizations to deliver virtual care, educate audiences, and develop online communities. Portals are HIPAA-compliant, offering discussion forums, messaging outreaches, virtual support groups, and telehealth connections. Detailed reports and analytics are used to create outcome studies on the effectiveness of programs.
