AB Quintanilla Joins Project Blackbird's #ShedShame Campaign, Following Lux Pascal
AB Quintanilla, renowned musician and brother of the late Selena Quintanilla, has joined the #ShedShame campaign alongside Project Blackbird,
AB Quintanilla's involvement is a testament to the power of shared experiences and the importance of community in the healing process,”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintanilla follows actor Lux Pascal at Sundance in supporting this critical initiative aimed at shedding shame around mental health. AB Quintanilla is a multi-grammy award winning artist with over 100 million albums sold, who has faced his own mental health challenges, including bipolar disorder and PTSD following the tragic murder of his sister Selena by the president of her fan club, brings a deeply personal perspective to the campaign. His journey underscores the campaign's message that experiencing negative emotions is a normal part of being human, and that resilience and recovery are achievable.
"AB Quintanilla's involvement is a testament to the power of shared experiences and the importance of community in the healing process," said Alexandra Miles, director of the non-profit. "We are honored to have him join us in this vital work."
Project Blackbird's #ShedShame campaign, in partnership with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Maybelline New York's Brave Together Program, aims to provide education and resources to those struggling with mental health issues, particularly within the eating disorder community. The initiative emphasizes the importance of confronting shame and provides pathways to recovery and self- acceptance.
As part of the campaign, Project Blackbird will host a programmatic tour featuring the short film 'Blackbird' and a series of celebrity panel discussions. These events will include participation from actors, influencers, and mental health advocates from the NFL and NBA. The goal is to empower participants to address situations causing shame, diminish the power of those situations, and connect them with both local and national resources for mental health support.
Project Blackbird's partnership with NAMI and Maybelline New York's Brave Together Program ensures that participants have access to comprehensive support and information. The campaign's multifaceted approach aims to create a more informed, compassionate, and resilient community.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health on campus, please reach out to our licensed therapists at Talkspace. For more information about booking Project Blackbird, the #ShedShame tour campaign, and upcoming events, please visit https://www.projectblackbirdinc.org/ or contact lauryn@zebra.nu.
About Project Blackbird
Project Blackbird is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health issues. Through educational programs, partnerships, and community events, Project Blackbird strives to empower individuals to confront and overcome the shame associated with mental health struggles.
About NAMI
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI provides advocacy, education, support, and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
About Maybelline New York's Brave Together Program
Maybelline New York's Brave Together Program is a global initiative to support anxiety and depression, providing resources, raising awareness, and fostering a community of support for those affected by mental health issues.
