Early Childhood Interactive App Launch: Among First for Creating Interactive Spaces, Saturday March 12th at 12pm NYC

Interactive Children's Book Signing in NYC Champions Diversity and Inclusion with Author Miriam Dorsett

NYC Pop Up & Meet the Author at Blue Forest Farms in NYC March 12th celebrates interactivity and early childhood development with the launch of MagicPolygon app

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Lion and an Elephant meet in the jungle. They embark on an adventure exploring the world around them until the Queen comes along and tells them they can no longer not be friends. Life goes on until one day, the Lion gets to make a choice. The Lion and the Elephant " is an interactive children’s book about the journey of life and friendship. The purpose of the book is for children to learn that life is a journey and they get to write their own story. The interactive element of kids writing their own story is enhanced by the vision behind MagicPolygon LLC 's founder Swarna Ananthan. Swarna was one of the very first Engineers of Peloton and played a major role in bringing up the product. She left Peloton in 2016 to start MagicPolygon. Swarna is also a Software Engineer and her specialization is in mobile apps. She has more than 18 years of experience in Software Engineering and worked with various companies like Motorola, Samsung, iHeartRadio, New York Times, Peloton.The app helps kids and their families enjoy their online experience and connect through storytelling no matter where they live. The idea crystalized when the founder's seven year old son appeared increasingly disconnected to family living overseas coupled with the amount of work it took to engage them in her son’s day-to-day life.The Lion and The Elephant is Miriam Dorsett's second book. Her strengths range from youth development to small business management and digital engagement. She has always been extremely passionate about the arts, our community, technology and sustainability. With an eagle eye for early childhood development and education, Dorsett is currently writing her book which will outline her views in preparation for her run for public office.Dorsett is a certified Climate Crisis speaker through the CLEO Institute, the Ambassador for Product Hunt South Florida, on the organizing committee for 1 Million Cups Miami, a Founding Member of GoodHuman and a Community Manager for Entre. The NYC pop-up at Blue Forest Farms on 400 Madison invites children from 4-7 of all ages to color and interact with the story Saturday March 12th.

