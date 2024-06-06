Drive for Change: Join A Brighter Day’s 2nd Annual Charity Car Show

Join us at the 2nd Annual A Brighter Day Charity Car Show to support teen mental health and enjoy a day of community and classic cars! Over 35,000 community members gather at last year's A Brighter Day Charity Car Show, enjoying the festivities and supporting a vital cause. Support A Brighter Day: Dedicated to preventing teen suicide through mental health resources and community support.

Enjoy a day of classic cars, live entertainment, and community support at Broadway Plaza, all to benefit teen mental health and prevent suicide.

What moves me most about this car show is the community's willingness to come together for a cause that affects us all. Your support means everything.” — Elliot Kallen, Founder & President of A Brighter Day

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start your engines and make a difference! The 2nd Annual Charity Car Show, hosted by A Brighter Day, is roaring into Broadway Plaza on June 15th, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM. This highly anticipated event promises a thrilling day of automotive excellence, entertainment, and community spirit, all in support of teen mental health.

Event Details:

•Date: June 15th, 2024

•Time: 11 AM to 3 PM

•Location: Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek

Why Attend?

Experience the excitement of the 2nd Annual Charity Car Show and help drive change. This year’s event aims to raise crucial funds for A Brighter Day, a dedicated charity committed to preventing teen suicide through comprehensive mental health resources and community support.

Event Highlights

•Spectacular Car Showcase: Marvel at an impressive array of classic and exotic cars, alongside the latest models from top dealerships, all displayed on the rooftop.

•Live Entertainment: Groove to the beats of local bands and performers throughout the day.

•Family-Friendly Fun: Enjoy activities for all ages, including face painting, games, and more.

•Community Engagement: Connect with local businesses like Cole European, Lululemon, and Macy's, and discover their contributions to this worthy cause.

Making a Difference

A Brighter Day’s mission is to provide teens and their families with essential mental health and parenting resources to prevent teen suicide. Through community events, virtual support groups, crisis intervention, and partnerships with therapists, A Brighter Day is making a profound impact. Your participation and support can help save lives.

Be Part of the Change

“We are incredibly excited to host the 2nd Annual Car Show at Broadway Plaza,” said Domenico Frank De Luca, Director of Corporate Partnerships & Board Member of A Brighter Day. “This event blends excitement and compassion. Together, we can create a brighter future for our teens and families.”

Get Involved

•Showcase Your Car or Sponsor: Be a part of this impactful event by showcasing your vehicle. Register or Sponsor Here

•Volunteer: Join our team and help us make this event a success. Sign Up to Volunteer

•Donate: Support our mission with a donation, no matter where you are. Donate Now

About A Brighter Day

Our vision is to create a world where teen suicide is no longer an epidemic. We provide resources, education, and emotional support to strengthen the bond between parents and teens, ensuring they feel valued and supported during mental health challenges.

About the Charity

Founded by Elliot Kallen after the tragic loss of his son Jake to suicide, A Brighter Day offers a three-month free BetterHelp therapy program, a dedicated crisis text line (simply text BRIGHTER to 741741 for immediate crisis support), parent support webinars, and care navigation. Elliot’s mission is to ensure that no other family has to endure the heartbreak of losing a child to suicide.

Media Contact: Domenico Frank De Luca

Director of Corporate Partnerships & Board Member

Domenico@abrighterday.info

925-787-7925

2024 A Brighter Day Charity Car Show in Broadway Plaza