A Brighter Day Charity To Host Their 3rd Annual Virtual Gala

Tune in for an exciting night full of performances, live speakers, and a silent and live auction – all for the cause of stopping teen suicide.

We have so much to celebrate this year. With your help, we’ll be taking this charity to new heights. Please RSVP, sponsor, donate, and spread the word that there is always A Brighter Day.” — Elliot Kallen, President of A Brighter Day

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bay Area youth charity, A Brighter Day, is excited to host its 3rd Annual Virtual Gala on November 10th, at 5:30 pm. In the charity’s 6th year, the Virtual Gala 2023 will be an anticipated event featuring this year’s accomplishments and where they are headed next.

What You Can Expect From the Gala

As communities continue to transition from a pandemic world back to real life, A Brighter Day seamlessly takes the sophisticated event to an online platform. Using Paybee, a popular non-profit fundraising platform, the Virtual Gala can easily be attended by simply registering for the event and following the link day of. The show will kick off with music performances by The Sun Kings, introductions, and a word from the founder and president, Elliot Kallen. Attendees can also expect teen performances and special scholarships awarded in honor of their celebrity supporters.

Silent and Live Auction

This is where the fun begins. The Virtual Gala 2023 features one of the country’s preeminent fundraising auctioneers and special appeal, fund-a-need experts, Keith McClane. He is also the founder of KLM Auctions. Since 1995, he has specialized in organizing and conducting world-class charity and fundraising auctions from Honolulu to New York City. The silent auction will open on November 1st at 8 am, while the live auction will take place during the gala event on November 10th.

Here are some fantastic items to bid on:

•7 Night Stay at Waipouli Beach Resort Condo in Kauai

•Cooking Basket and Estate Tour At Gracianna Winery

•Vacation Stay At Cozy Mountain Home In Tahoe Donner

•An Array of Fine Wines and Liquors

•Luxury Penthouse Suite Package at the SAP Center in San Jose (The Shark Tank! This item includes a whopping 18 tickets and is valued at $5,000)

Every RSVP Matters

“Hosting community events is such an impactful way that we are able to bring people together for teen suicide prevention. It gives us an opportunity to distribute our resources, fundraise in the community, and gain new supporters,” said Courtney Collins, the charity’s events coordinator. “Aside from being a fun place for parents and teens to create memories, our events spark conversations about teen mental health. It is so important that we – as parents, counselors, and family members – normalize talking about stress, depression, and anxiety, especially in our children.”

Nonprofit fundraising allows charities to fund their mission, pay overhead costs, and develop educational programs. The Bay Area youth charity has been focused on teen suicide prevention since its founding in 2015. It’s a noble cause, to say the least. According to the CDC, teen suicide rates have been skyrocketing in this country and remain the third leading cause of death in ages 15-19. Youth and young adults ages 10-24 account for a whopping 14% of all suicide deaths in the country. A Brighter Day works tirelessly against those statistics every day.

Every attendance matters and they encourage everyone to RSVP for their Virtual Gala, sponsor or donate, and most importantly – take action today against teen suicide.

Celebrate with us at our Virtual Gala 2022. RSVP here https://abrighterday.info/virtual-gala-event/.

Make sure to stay updated on A Brighter Day’s events and new programs at www.abrighterday.info.

Please join our mission at https://abrighterday.shop/.

About A Brighter Day

A Brighter Day Charity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2015. It is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and works to bring awareness to teen mental health, provide educational resources to parents and teens, and ultimately stop teen suicide. A Brighter Day was founded by Elliot Kallen, President at Prosperity Financial Group, and his wife Tammy, in memory of their son, Jake Kallen.

For collaboration opportunities, please email Shaina Steinberg at Shaina@abrighterday.info.