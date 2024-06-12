Tulalip Police Department Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Indigenous Person: Janey "Lisa" Mohawk

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tulalip Police Department urgently seeks the public's help locating Janey "Lisa" Mohawk, a 35-year-old Indigenous woman. Janey is 5'9" and weighs 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She does not own a vehicle and was last seen walking in the Tulalip–Marysville area near I-5 and 4th Street. Janey occasionally panhandles near freeway off-ramps and in front of businesses.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Tulalip Police Department at 360-716-4608 or tips@tulaliptribalpolice.org.

We implore the community to play a crucial role in this search. Your cooperation and any relevant details you can provide are vital in our efforts to bring Janey home safely.

Case Number: 24-1495

Press Contact: Chris Sutter, Chief of Police, Tulalip Police Department at 360-913-0438

Email: csutter@tulaliptribalpolice.org

https://www.tulaliptribalpolice.org/MediaReleases