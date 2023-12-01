Tulalip Tribes and Whidbey Camano Land Trust Collaborate to Preserve Livingston Bay on Camano Island

The Tulalip Tribes and Whidbey Camano Land Trust are proud to announce their joint effort to conserve and protect Livingston Bay on Camano Island. Our partnership is protecting 130.5 acres of undeveloped land, in perpetuity, as a natural area.

Livingston Bay is a critical habitat for various species, including salmon, waterfowl, and shorebirds. The bay is also a popular destination for kayakers, birdwatchers, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

The Tulalip Tribes and Whidbey Camano Land Trust are working together to ensure that Livingston Bay remains a vibrant

and healthy ecosystem for future generations. The acquisition of this land will allow us to sustain and restore vital habitats and preserve a way of life.

"Partnerships are how we take care of our lands, both on and off reservation," said Teri Gobin, Chairwoman of the Tulalip Tribes. "Without efforts like this the plants and animals that our people have lived and evolved with, the species we think of as relatives, would disappear. We have to balance the way humans live with our world, this is a step in the right direction."

The Whidbey Camano Land Trust has a long history of conservation work on Camano Island and throughout the region.

"We are excited to partner with the Tulalip Tribes on this project," said Pat Powell, Executive Director of the Whidbey

Camano Land Trust. "Together, we can ensure that Livingston Bay remains a thriving ecosystem and a cherished

destination for generations to come."

The acquisition of the 130.5-acre property is expected to be completed in spring 2023. The Tulalip Tribes and Whidbey

Camano Land Trust will work together to develop a management plan for the property that will prioritize habitat

conservation and future restoration.

For more information about the Tulalip Tribes Natural Resources Department and the Whidbey Camano Land Trust, visit

their websites at nr.tulaliptribes.com and wclt.org.

The Tulalip Tribes are the successors in interest to the Snohomish, Snoqualmie, Skykomish, and other tribes and bands

signatory to the Treaty of Point Elliot. Today, over 160 years after the treaty was signed, Tulalip Tribes' Natural Resources

Department is leading the way in protecting, honoring, and restoring ecosystems for the health of our people. Our

approach is to use our traditional stories and teachings alongside the best available science to guide the management of

our natural and cultural resources.

For more information, press only:

Contact Name: Brett Shattuck

Phone number: 360-716-4618

Email: bshattuck@tulaliptribes-nsn.gov