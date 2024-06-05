Nutritional Assessment in Surgery Patients Is Essential

The latest episode of Surgical Readings from SRGS podcast focuses on important issues related to nutritional assessment and support in surgical patients. Host Rick Greene, MD, FACS, talks to Melissa Coleman, MD, and Joseph Rappold, MD, FACS, about nutritional assessment of critically ill patients, the role of nutrition in the management of a patient with esophageal cancer who is undergoing neoadjuvant chemotherapy, and more.
