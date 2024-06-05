FEMA Approves More Than $1.1M for Perry County Board of Education to Replace School Contents

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has approved more than $1.1 million in federal funding to reimburse the Perry County Board of Education for its response to the Eastern Kentucky floods on July 26, 2022.

FEMA approved $1,134,539 to replenish the interior contents of Buckhorn School, which was inundated with more than 6 feet of flood waters. These funds will help to replace furnishings, schoolbooks, computers and other contents destroyed by the floods.

The federal share for this Public Assistance project is 75% of the eligible costs, with the remaining 25% coming from other sources.

FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the Commonwealth. It is the Commonwealth’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipients receive these awards. Following the Commonwealth's review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, they will reimburse the sub-recipients.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, including eligible houses of worship.

For more information on Kentucky's recovery from the floods, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663.