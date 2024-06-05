Oklahomans May Be Eligible for Transitional Sheltering in Hotels

OKLAHOMA CITY – Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) has been activated for Oklahomans displaced by the April 25-May 9 storms and tornadoes in Carter, Craig, Hughes, Johnston, Kay, Love, McClain, Murray, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Washington and Washita counties.

If you live in one of these counties and apply for FEMA assistance, you may be able to stay temporarily in a hotel paid for by FEMA. You don’t need to do anything to request this after you apply – FEMA will notify you if you qualify.

You may be eligible if you cannot return to your disaster-damaged home and your housing needs cannot be met by insurance, shelters or rental assistance provided by FEMA or another agency.

Under the TSA program, FEMA pays the cost of room, taxes and non-refundable pet fees directly to participating hotels. Pet fees will only be paid up to the approved limit of assistance for individual rooms. Survivors are responsible for all other costs, including laundry, food, parking, telephone or movie rental fees.

Continued eligibility is determined on an individual basis. When eligibility ends, survivors will be notified by FEMA seven days prior to checkout.

TSA is limited to participating hotels and motels in Oklahoma. If you qualify, you can find a hotel by visiting FEMAEmergencyHotels.com and entering your FEMA registration number.

You may also be eligible for other FEMA benefits, including Displacement Assistance, Rental Assistance, Home Repair Assistance and other aspects of the Individual Assistance program.

To apply for FEMA assistance:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages; if you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.