Entrex Outlines Structure and Strategic Initiatives Following Market Milestones

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: NTRX) is pleased to share an update with investors and market participants regarding the company’s expanding platform structure and strategic initiatives as it continues scaling operations across multiple sector-driven marketplaces. Now that we have been approved by the Regulatory Bodies Entrex can now move forward with these initiatives This update follows the successful finalization of the company’s name and symbol change and reversal of merger-related stock adjustments.“Entrex’s mission continues to grow by deploying sector-specific marketplaces powered by our proprietary revenue-based security structures and end-to-end regulatory-compliant technology platforms,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex.NTRX serves as the technology licensor for a series of regional and industry-specific submarkets, each leveraging Entrex’s compliant trading infrastructure. These platforms enable institutional and accredited investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade revenue-based alternative securities.“Each submarket is designed to support both individual security trading and diversified ‘index-style’ offerings—similar in concept to the NASDAQ index—providing investors exposure to a curated basket of revenue-generating companies,” Watkins added.Entrex remains focused on expanding its reach through licensed partnerships and technology-driven solutions that deliver liquidity and transparency to the private capital markets. An image of existing structures is available here:“We’ll be providing our first quarter results next week will allow investors to see how the markets establish value and revenues streams which we anticipate will establish increased shareholder value over time.”About Entrex:Entrex is a publicly traded company (OTC: NTRX) that creates regulatory-compliant marketplaces for private company securities. Through licensed platforms and proprietary blockchain-enabled technology, Entrex facilitates trading in structured, revenue-based financial instruments—providing investors with access to new asset categories across regional and sector-based markets. www.entrex.net

