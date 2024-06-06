6 Areté Living Managed Communities Earn 2024 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award
Six Areté Living managed senior living communities earned the 2024 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award, signifying a formal commitment to quality care.
I am proud of our teams for their commitment to this quality journey, and we remain dedicated to excellence in all that we do.”TIGARD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six Areté Living managed senior living communities have been recognized as a 2024 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.
— Sarah Silva, President, Areté Living
Areté Living’s winning communities are:
Avamere at Seaside in Seaside, Oregon
Avamere at St. Helens in St. Helens, Oregon
Avamere at Port Townsend in Port Townsend, Washington
Avamere at Wenatchee in Wenatchee, Washington
Ovation Heartwood Preserve in Omaha, Nebraska
Ovation Sienna Hills in St. George, Utah
The National Quality Award Program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to enhancing the quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.
"We are honored to receive the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award,” stated Areté Living President Sarah Silva. “This recognition aligns with one of our core values, quality that is obvious. I am proud of our teams for their commitment to this quality journey, and we remain dedicated to excellence in all that we do."
This achievement is excellent timing for Ovation Heartwood Preserve, as the team prepares to open their new independent living community this summer. Their assisted living and memory care communities have been open since 2022.
“I’m incredibly proud of our team for their unwavering dedication to quality care and service,” shared Ovation’s Regional Vice President of Operations Stephanie Grade. “Ovation Heartwood Preserve and Ovation Sienna Hills have won several awards in just the few years we’ve been open. We look forward to many more years of serving our residents and their families with the high standard of service they deserve.”
The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve the quality of life and care of long-term care residents.
Providers begin the quality improvement journey at the bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile detailing among other elements their vision, mission, key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must demonstrate the use of a performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality award, each of these winning senior living communities may now move forward to the Silver - Achievement in Quality award criteria.
“Receiving this award marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards excellence,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “Congratulations to Areté Living for this significant achievement. I encourage you to take some time to celebrate and continue striving for higher levels of quality and performance.”
The National Quality Awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 24, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo held October 6-9, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
ABOUT ARETÉ LIVING
Areté Living is a senior living development and management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families across six states with a mission of enhancing lives. Areté Living proudly manages Avamere Communities, The Stafford, and Ovation. Discover more at AreteLiving.com.
ABOUT AHCA/NCAL
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly, and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, visit www.ahcancal.org.
