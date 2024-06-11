Tech’s Latest Weapon in Recovery Aims to Raise Bar

OpiAID AI-Powered Smart Watch Ready for Launch

JUPITER, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We’re armed and ready” says Dino Miliotis, spokesperson for OpiAID. “We’ve harnessed the power of AI to combat the opioid epidemic—let’s go!”

The NC-based tech company announced today its recovery smart watch is ready for large scale distribution and implementation. Thanks to a unique collaboration with FL-based MTech Mobility, OpiAID is positioned to meet demand on what may be the “new gold standard in recovery” according to Miliotis.

“We lose a neighbor every four minutes to a drug overdose,” says Miliotis. “So the speed of delivery of our life-saving tech into treatment centers had to meet that challenge—partnering with MTech was a no-brainer.”

“We’re thrilled to work with OpiAID on this important launch,” says Jay Gordon, Vice President and General Manager of Channel and Healthcare ISV Sales at MTech. “Our new partnership with OpiAID is an introduction to the evolution of healthcare and a new forward approach to recovery which will change the industry.”

MTech Mobility is a full solution provider to some of the largest healthcare companies in the world, and certified to the highest quality standards in the medical industry.

“We were excited to partner with OpiAID to provide the right technology with the delivery and support they needed in order to provide a full-service solution” says Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Fernandez. “And as a Titanium Partner, the highest level of partnership with Samsung, the support we provide the OpiAID smart watch is really next level.”

OpiAID has created an application that runs with wearable devices. The company believes utilizing wearables is a “game changer.” By leveraging machine learning, OpiAID’s AI-based platform analyzes vast amounts of data to provide personalized insights along the path to long-term recovery.

Starting last February, Miliotis took to sober podcasts and community to extend awareness about OpiAID’s AI-powered smart watch. “I had no idea the response would be so immediate,” says Miliotis. “I was on this live stream for less than ten minutes, literally thousands seeking help reached out to me!”

Miliotis, a celebrated entrepreneur, now outspoken recovery advocate since his own sobriety in 2020, has successfully connected with recovery groups nationwide, gaining a following and massive support. “I think part of it is that I’m an ordinary guy speaking to ordinary people” says Miliotis. “Look, we get it.”

Among his many supporters, Mike Diamond, elite interventionist and star of the TV Series ‘Intervention’ on A&E, certainly ‘gets it.’ “This smart watch needs to be in every treatment center in America” says Diamond. “I’ve seen too many families torn by the devastation caused by fentanyl— Dino’s message is spot-on, this technology is going to save lives.”

According to the National Institute for Drug Abuse (NIDA) drug overdose deaths rose from 2019 to 2022 with 107,941 deaths reported in 2022. Those involving synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 73,838 overdose deaths reported in 2022.

OpiAID is a data science company that has been working on making addiction treatment safer and more effective, offering real-time decision support technology to clinicians in Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) also referred to as Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), leading to better clinical outcomes.

MAT has long been recognized as a cornerstone of effective opioid addiction treatment, combining medications with counseling and behavioral therapies to address the complex nature of substance use disorder. Now, AI-powered tools, like the smart watch, are enhancing the efficacy and accessibility of MAT, empowering healthcare providers and patients alike.

“I’m so pleased to be part of something that’s literally going to change recovery for decades and offer hope to millions” says Miliotis. “After all, recovery is about hope.”