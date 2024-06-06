Submit Release
NoOnes Virtual VISA Cards Now Available Bangladesh

Introducing the USD-denominated Virtual VISA card for seamless global trade

This launch aligns with our mission to empower people, drive financial inclusion globally and foster participation in the internet economy”
— Ray Youssef, CEO at NoOnes
DHAKA, BANGLADESH, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoOnes, the pioneering financial communication platform, is proud to announce the introduction of its Virtual VISA Card in Bangladesh, a significant step towards facilitating global commerce.

Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes, emphasised NoOnes' commitment to connecting individuals to the global financial system. "This launch aligns with our mission to empower people, drive financial inclusion globally and foster participation in the internet economy" he stated.

The NoOnes Virtual VISA Card issued in USD, guarantees seamless compatibility and accessibility for international transactions. This expansion provides users with the ability to shop for goods and services from around the world, transcending geographical limitations.

Effective June 6th, everyone in Bangladesh can access the NoOnes Virtual VISA Card by signing up for the platform.

About NoOnes:
NoOnes is a financial communication super app that empowers users by connecting them to the global conversation and the world’s financial system. With features such as messaging, a diverse marketplace with over 250 payment methods, and peer-to-peer payments, NoOnes provides users with a comprehensive platform for financial empowerment. The app also includes a Bitcoin wallet that acts as a store of value, aligning with its mission to unleash the true power of the Global South.

