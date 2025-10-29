Ray Youssef 'Unmasks' Tokenization at Blockchain Life in Dubai

Ray Youssef on stage at Blockchain Life in Dubai, November 28, 2025.

People are scared of tokenization because they see it as scam central.

We can do a lot more. Tokenization is the biggest opportunity in the world.” — Ray Youssef

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speaking to an audience at Blockchain Life in Dubai on November 28, NoOnes CEO Ray Youssef called the face of tokenization “ugly.” He said the ugly mask it wears hides its true potential as the best technology for humanity to align the incentives of communities.“It took a while, but I’ve come to realize that tokenization is the single greatest opportunity we have,” Youssef said in his opening speech. “Until now, we’ve wasted that opportunity because all we’ve done is taken a great technology into the gutter.”Youssef told the audience about the many innovative projects that would benefit from the tokenization of investment -- if the narrative could be changed. He said that many of the founders and creators of great projects fear tokenization. “People are scared of tokenization because they see it as scam central.”In a challenge to the audience, Youssef said the crypto community needed to “do more” by using the technology in the right way. “We can do a lot more here. Tokenization is the biggest opportunity in the world, and we need to democratize it so that anyone can take advantage of it – creators of new innovations in Lagos; gamers and their communities in India; a factory in Siberia that wants to expand; crypto projects all over the world that have real utility – there are so many applications. But where is the home for these projects right now? What are their options?”On the flip-side, Youssef said there were many investors, particularly in the Global South, who are not being served. “There are investors out there who want to invest in these new projects. They are part of a massive area in the middle of the tokenization space, that space between the rug-pullers and the VCs with billions of dollars. Who is serving the investors in the middle?”Under the mask tokenization wears, Youssef sees a future that democratizes it at the grassroots. “We can serve everyone – the creators, those people who want to put a project together; and the investors who actually want to invest in real assets, real projects.”Despite currently working on a tokenization project, Youssef said that instead of talking about his project he wanted others to embrace his tokenization philosophy. “I’m here to challenge everyone here do tokenization right. I’m building something, but this is not about competition. It’s not a zero-sum game. It’s just peer to peer commerce. And tokenization is the best tool we have.”“Imagine if we can get the money to flow because that’s what crypto was created to do -- P2P electronic cash, sending money as simply as sending an email. Tokenization will help the money go from the investors to the creators and then back to the investors. A means of exchange and a means of democratic investment. That’s why crypto was created, so how about we start using it as it was intended.”In order to continue his mission to help the “little guys” with financial services solutions, Youssef left the United States in 2023 and based his P2P crypto app Noones in the Global South. He saw the regulatory environment in the West as a brake on development in the Global South, and he now sees tokenization as another layer that will help money flow in the Global South. “We need to let the money flow because when money flows – through trade, investment, commerce – wealth is created. Massive wealth is created. History has proved it – and every merchant in the world knows it.”While admitting to the audience that he was once a “Bitcoin Maxi” who thought all tokens were “garbage,” Youssef said he has since looked at tokenization with fresh eyes. “I’ve realized that tokenization isn’t going away, that it hasn’t really started yet, and I know that the challenge is to do it right. And I challenge you all to start building in this space, whether it’s a launchpad, an incubator, an index of real products, project start-ups. There are so many opportunities.”Youssef finished his speech saying that many people who come to events such as Blockchain Life are looking for the next big thing. He urged the audience to start building towards "the biggest thing that’s already here" – tokenization done the right way. “That is the future, but if we don’t do it right, we will not have a real mission – we’ll just have people playing with meme coins.”“If we do tokenization right, we will see a rapid flow of money, rapid jobs creation, rapid wealth creation – and there will be cities like Dubai popping-up all over the Global South.”

