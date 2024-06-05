Gastroparesis Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Examine DelveInsight

Gastroparesis Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Gastroparesis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Gastroparesis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Gastroparesis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastroparesis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Gastroparesis Market Report:

The Gastroparesis market size was valued ~240 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In December 2023, Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported that the US FDA has approved the submission of Vanda's New Drug Application (NDA) for tradipitant to address symptoms associated with gastroparesis.

In November 2023, Evoke Pharma disclosed that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted US Patent No. 11,813,231, concerning the company's FDA-approved nasal formulation of metoclopramide, known as GIMOTI. This patent provides coverage for the product until 2029.

In April 2023, CinRx Pharma's subsidiary, CinDome Pharma, administered the initial dose to the first patient in its Phase II envision3D trial of deudomperidone (CIN-102) for the prolonged management of diabetic gastroparesis in the US. This placebo-controlled, randomized, multicenter, double-blind study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of deudomperidone, which functions as a dopamine 2/3 antagonist with prokinetic and antiemetic properties.

Several emerging therapies for Gastroparesis, including Tradipitant, CIN-102, PCS12852, and others, are currently undergoing late-stage clinical development.

In 2023, among the seven major markets (7MM), the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of gastroparesis, totaling approximately 720,000 cases.

In the United States, the age group with the highest number of specific cases in 2023 was 65 years and older, followed by the 48-57 age group. Conversely, the age group with the fewest specific cases was observed among individuals aged 18-27 years.

Gastroparesis primarily affects women, with approximately 68.5% of diagnosed patients being females, while males account for only about 31.5% of diagnosed cases.

Key Gastroparesis Companies: Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Alfasigma S.p.A., PTC Therapeutics, CinDome Pharma, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Chugai Pharma, Neurogastrx, Inc., Targacept Inc., Takeda, Millennium Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Forest Laboratories, and others

Key Gastroparesis Therapies: Tradipitant, Naronapride, velusetrag, CNSA-001, CIN-102, Camicinal, GM-611, GSK962040, NG101, TC-6499, TAK-954, TAK-906 Maleate, tadalafil, Itopride, and others

The Gastroparesis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Gastroparesis cases were higher in females in comparison to males, in all the 7MM countries

The Gastroparesis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gastroparesis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gastroparesis market dynamics.

Gastroparesis Overview

Gastroparesis is a medical condition characterized by delayed emptying of the stomach contents into the small intestine, without the presence of any mechanical obstruction. This delay in gastric emptying can lead to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, bloating, early satiety (feeling full quickly after eating), abdominal pain, and a lack of appetite.

Gastroparesis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gastroparesis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gastroparesis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Gastroparesis

Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Gastroparesis

Gastroparesis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gastroparesis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gastroparesis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Gastroparesis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Gastroparesis Therapies and Key Companies

Tradipitant: Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Naronapride: Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

velusetrag: Alfasigma S.p.A.

CNSA-001: PTC Therapeutics

CIN-102: CinDome Pharma, Inc.

Camicinal: GlaxoSmithKline

GM-611: Chugai Pharma

GSK962040: GlaxoSmithKline

NG101: Neurogastrx, Inc.

TC-6499: Targacept Inc.

TAK-954: Takeda

TAK-906 Maleate: Millennium Pharma

tadalafil: Eli Lilly and Company

Itopride: Forest Laboratories

Gastroparesis Market Strengths

The prevalence of gastroparesis is rising, especially among children and minority groups, conceivably due to a rise in diabetes around the world.

Several investigational therapies, such as new dopamine receptor agonists, 5-HT4 receptor agonists, and NK-1R antagonists, are being studied in different clinical trials, which are likely to bring potential therapies for the treatment of gastroparesis.

Gastroparesis Market Opportunities

Patients with drug-refractory gastroparesis can benefit from the help of new interventions such as pyloromyotomy and pyloroplasty. The combination of gastric electrical stimulation with pyloroplasty also holds promise as a potential treatment for this specific patient group.

Understanding the neuropharmacological aspects of gastroparesis represents an opportunity for the development of targeted treatments, enhancing precision in addressing specific components of the gastroparesis symptom complex.

Scope of the Gastroparesis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Gastroparesis Companies: Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Alfasigma S.p.A., PTC Therapeutics, CinDome Pharma, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Chugai Pharma, Neurogastrx, Inc., Targacept Inc., Takeda, Millennium Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Forest Laboratories, and others

Key Gastroparesis Therapies: Tradipitant, Naronapride, velusetrag, CNSA-001, CIN-102, Camicinal, GM-611, GSK962040, NG101, TC-6499, TAK-954, TAK-906 Maleate, tadalafil, Itopride, and others

Gastroparesis Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroparesis current marketed and Gastroparesis emerging therapies

Gastroparesis Market Dynamics: Gastroparesis market drivers and Gastroparesis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Gastroparesis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gastroparesis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Gastroparesis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Gastroparesis

3. SWOT analysis of Gastroparesis

4. Gastroparesis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Gastroparesis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Gastroparesis Disease Background and Overview

7. Gastroparesis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Gastroparesis

9. Gastroparesis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Gastroparesis Unmet Needs

11. Gastroparesis Emerging Therapies

12. Gastroparesis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Gastroparesis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Gastroparesis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Gastroparesis Market Drivers

16. Gastroparesis Market Barriers

17. Gastroparesis Appendix

18. Gastroparesis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

