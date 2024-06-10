BCSI to Expand Manufacturing of Cyclotrons for Research, Radioisotope Production & Theranostics in India, Europe & USA
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. (BCSI), a TeamBest Global Company (TBG), plans to expand its manufacturing operations in India, Europe, and the USA to produce hundreds of cyclotrons annually. Within two years, BCSI and TBG will have access to high-energy/high-current 70 MeV and 30 MeV proton beams, as well as 35 MeV alpha, deuteron, and proton multi-particle cyclotrons, and several low-energy proton cyclotrons for research, radioisotope production, and theranostics.
Krishnan Suthanthiran
BCSI and its team are currently exhibiting at the SNMMI 2024 annual meeting in Toronto, Canada from June 8-12, 2024, Booth 201.
In 2024, BCSI plans to ship between 10-15 cyclotrons for global customers. BCSI is capable of and has demonstrated that it can manufacture low-energy cyclotrons with as high as 1000 micro amp current for proton beams.
BCSI and TBG companies plan to produce the following cyclotrons and ion rapid cycling medical synchrotrons (iRCMS) for research, radioisotope production, theranostics, and for radiation therapy using proton beams from 70 MeV to 250 MeV variable energy and heavy ion therapy up to 400 MeV for Carbon: (1) 7.5 MeV, proton beam, B100, self-shielded cyclotron, (2) 9.5 MeV cyclotron, BG-95 for proton beam, self-shielded, (3) 11 MeV, self-shielded, proton beam cyclotron, (4) 15 MeV, high current up to 1000 micro amp current proton beam cyclotron, and (5) 25 MeV proton beam 1000 plus micro amp current cyclotron, 35 MeV adp, and 70 MeV adp alpha deuteron and proton beam cyclotron with 1000 plus micro amp for proton beam and 500 plus micro amp current for deuteron beam and 100 plus micro amp for alpha beam.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia. “Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
