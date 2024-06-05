Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth from (2024-2034), States DelveInsight

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report:

The Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market size was valued approximately USD 454 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, among the EU4 countries and the UK, Germany recorded the highest market size for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) therapy, reaching USD 33 million. Conversely, Spain had the smallest market size for GIST, estimated at around USD 17 million in 2023.

Crenolanib, Bezuclastinib (CGT9486/PLX9486), OPDIVO (nivolumab) with or without YERVOY (ipilimumab), MEK162 combined with Imatinib Mesylate, along with other emerging therapies, are among the notable advancements in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor treatments. It is anticipated that several of these emerging products may become available on the market in the upcoming years.

In 2023, the United States reported the highest number of incident cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST), totaling approximately 7,000 cases. This figure is projected to increase significantly in the near future, attributed to advancements in diagnostic and genetic testing methods. The US accounts for 43% of the total cases in the 7 major markets (7MM).

According to DelveInsight's analysis, 15,140 GIST event instances are expected to occur overall in the 7MM by the year 2022. The US had the highest incident GIST cases in 2022 (6,528 cases), and this number is predicted to climb sharply in the near future due to improvements in diagnostic tests and genetic testing

Based on mutation, the total incidence cases of GIST are divided into KIT mutation, PDGFRA mutation, BRAF mutation, and others. According to the evaluation, there will be 11,961 incident cases of KIT mutation, 1,629 incident cases of PDGFRA mutation, 137 incident cases of BRAF mutation, and 1,413 incident cases of other mutation in the 7MM in 2022

There were 3,967 incident cases in the localized stage, 979 in the regional stage, 1,306 in the remote stage, and 276 in the unknown stage in the US in 2022, it was discovered

Germany had the biggest incident population of GIST among the European nations in 2022, with 1,787 cases, followed by Italy with 1,162 instances. Spain, however, had the lowest occurrence rate (920 cases)

In our analysis, we determined that, in the US in 2022, the population of age groups 51 to 65 years was expected to have the highest number of GIST cases (2,363 cases), followed by 66 to 80 years (1,965 cases)

Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Companies: Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cogent Biosciences, Inc./ Plexxikon, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Theseus Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Cogent Biosciences, Novartis, Ascentage Pharma Group, Daiichi Sankyo Company, IDRx, Inc., and others

Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Therapies: TAS-116, Bezuclastinib, Iclusig, Cabozantinib, THE-630, Famitinib, PLX9486, Nilotinib, HQP1351, DS 6157, IDRX-42, and others

The Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males accounted for a larger proportion of about 52% of total incident cases.

The Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market dynamics.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Overview

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) is a type of soft tissue sarcoma that originates in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, primarily in the stomach or small intestine. These tumors arise from specialized cells in the GI tract called interstitial cells of Cajal (ICC), which are responsible for regulating muscle contractions in the digestive system.

Get a Free sample for the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/gastrointestinal-stromal-tumor-gist-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

Prevalent Cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor epidemiology trends @ Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology Forecast

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Therapies and Key Companies

TAS-116: Taiho Pharmaceutical

Bezuclastinib: Cogent Biosciences, Inc./ Plexxikon

Iclusig: Ariad Pharmaceuticals

Cabozantinib: Exelixis

THE-630: Theseus Pharmaceutical

Famitinib: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

PLX9486: Cogent Biosciences

Nilotinib: Novartis

HQP1351: Ascentage Pharma Group

DS 6157: Daiichi Sankyo Company

IDRX-42: IDRx, Inc.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Drivers

Rich emerging Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor pipeline

Increasing incidence

Understanding of pathophysiology

Increased awareness

Identification of solid tumor’s treatment with NTRK gene fusions

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Barriers

Resistance against pharmacological therapies

Clinical challenges in the management of disease

High economic burden

Side effects and adverse events after treatment

Scope of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Companies: Taiho Pharmaceutical, Cogent Biosciences, Inc./ Plexxikon, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Theseus Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Cogent Biosciences, Novartis, Ascentage Pharma Group, Daiichi Sankyo Company, IDRx, Inc., and others

Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Therapies: TAS-116, Bezuclastinib, Iclusig, Cabozantinib, THE-630, Famitinib, PLX9486, Nilotinib, HQP1351, DS 6157, IDRX-42, and others

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Therapeutic Assessment: Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor current marketed and Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor emerging therapies

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Dynamics: Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market drivers and Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

3. SWOT analysis of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

4. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Overview at a Glance

6. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Disease Background and Overview

7. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

9. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Unmet Needs

11. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Emerging Therapies

12. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Drivers

16. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Barriers

17. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Appendix

18. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.