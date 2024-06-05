Photography exhibition “25th Anniversary of Supply of Agricultural Food Products from the Mainland to Macao” inaugurated today

MACAU, June 5 - To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the photography exhibition “Uniting for Progress on a New Journey—25th Anniversary of Supply of Agricultural Food Products from the Mainland to Macao” jointly organised by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) and the Secretariat for Administration and Justice (SAJ) of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, and co-organised by the Gongbei Customs District and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) was inaugurated at the IAM Gallery today (5 June). Nearly 100 precious pictures are displayed at the exhibition, allowing visitors to understand the historical process and far-reaching significance of the food supply from the Mainland to Macao, and have a real sense of the Mainland’s support for the safety and security of food supplied to Macao.

Continuous strengthening of cooperation to protect the “safety of every bite of food”

The opening ceremony of the photography exhibition was held at the IAM Gallery this evening. It was officiated by Xu Shaofan, GACC representative, Chief Inspector of the Gongbei Customs District and 2nd-rank Supervisor, José Tavares, Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs (CA) of IAM, Lo Chi Kin and O Lam, Vice Chairmen of CA, Antonio Jose Dias Azedo, Chairman of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs (CC) of IAM, and Chong Coc Veng, Vice Chairman of CC.

GACC representative Xu Shaofan pointed out in his speech that the vivid photos of the exhibition offered a panoramic display of the actual work of food safety supervision and stable supply of agricultural products supplied to Macao from the Mainland in the last 25 years since Macao’s return to the motherland. Those photos are not only faithful records of historical changes, but also significant witnesses of the mutual support and progress between Mainland and Macao. In the future, the Mainland customs will further strengthen supervision cooperation between the Mainland and Macao, improve the joint guarantee mechanism, optimise services for enterprises, improve customs clearance efficiency, so as to ensure that all kinds of specialty and high-quality agricultural food products from the Mainland are continuously supplied to the tables of the people in Macao and effectively protect the “safety of every bite of food”. At the opening ceremony, Chairman José Tavares expressed his gratitude to the motherland for attaching great importance to the safety and stability of agricultural food products supplied to Macao all along, and to GACC for supporting Macao’s food safety work and jointly enhancing the safeguard of food safety.

Four major exhibition areas with guided tours upon booking and online exhibition available

The photography exhibition aims at allowing the public in Macao to have a deeper understanding of the important role and efforts played by the motherland in ensuring the stability and safety of the food supplied to Macao. The exhibition venue is divided into four major areas: “The bond with the motherland: food supply to Macao in retrospect”, “Strengthened cooperation to protect the safety of every bite of food”, “Care for Macao: scientific supervision to guarantee food safety”, and “Seize the opportunities for innovation and breakthroughs”, telling the stories from the past when the “three fast freight trains” serving for half a century marked the beginning of food supply to Macao. Visitors will be transported through the “life journey” jointly created by the Mainland and Macao, becoming witnesses of the food safety cooperation between the two sides in retrospect and the new chapter in our shared future.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition that runs from now until 25 July, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. In order to deepen the public’s understanding of the theme, guided tours are available at the photography exhibition for groups to sign up and make a booking for participation. In addition, audio guide is also provided on site. The public only need to scan the QR code inside the venue to access the commentaries in Mandarin, Cantonese or Portuguese. At the same time, they may browse the 360° virtual exhibition on the dedicated page of the photography exhibition on the Food Safety Information website at www.foodsafety.gov.mo. For details, the public may call 2833 8181 during office hours.