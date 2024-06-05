Submit Release
Alta Audio Receives U.S. Patent for its XTL II Hybrid Transmission Line Technology

Nexus Audio Technologies-Distributed Speaker Company Receives U.S. Patent No. 11,917,361 B2 for Technology’s Clear Benefits and Unique Attributes

This designation is proof that XTL is a singular approach to clearly increasing power handling, lowering distortion, and extending bass frequencies.”
— Walter Schofield, President, Nexus Audio Technologies
WORCESTER, MA, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alta Audio, the company that combines advanced technology and aesthetics to create industry-leading home audio loudspeakers, announced today that it received U.S. patent No. 11,917,361 B2 for its XTL Transmission Line technology.

“The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office confirmed what we knew all along, that XTL is a unique design worthy of this important distinction,” says Walter Schofield, President, Nexus Audio Technologies, North American distributor of Alta Audio speakers. “This designation is proof that XTL is a singular approach to clearly increasing power handling, lowering distortion, and extending bass frequencies.”

Alta Audio’s XTL II hybrid transmission line is a ported enclosure design that greatly increases power handling lowers distortion and extends bass frequencies. XTL technology often negates the need for an outboard subwoofer by applying sonic geometry to tune speaker cabinets as if they are musical instruments, delivering an accurate, fast, and powerful low-frequency response.

XTL technology was most recently featured in the company’s new flagship speaker, Aphrodite. This speaker includes a custom-designed four-way driver complement with one (1) titanium former 10” woofer, one (1) hex cone 8 3/4” titanium former lower midrange, two (2) hex cone 6” upper midrange drivers, and one (1) amorphous core transformer, high output ribbon tweeter.

By receiving the patent approval, Alta Audio was recognized for both its benefits and unique approach to creating XTL II hybrid transmission line technology. The patent grant confers “the right to exclude others from making, using, offering for sale, or selling the invention throughout the United States or importing the invention into the United States."

Adds Mr. Schofield: “With this patent, our customers know they are getting a one-of-a-kind speaker design that offers demonstrable benefits over competing products in its price class. It’s an important message for dealers and end-users, not to mention industry colleagues who are interested in licensing technologies that add value to their products.”

For further information, visit https://altaspeakers.com.

About Alta Audio
Representing over 30 years of designing and building audiophile-grade speakers, Alta Audio products consistently provide exceptional reproduction of live and in-studio recordings. Alta Audio loudspeakers are painstakingly refined to reproduce the realism, balance, and dimensionality of both live and studio recordings, with a design aesthetic that enhances any room’s décor. For additional information, visit www.altaspeakers.com.

About Nexus Audio Technologies
Nexus Audio Technologies was established by industry veteran Walter Schofield to support independent, high-fidelity audio brands' sales and marketing initiatives to grow their business throughout North America. For further information, visit https://www.nexusaudiotech.com.

