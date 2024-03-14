Nexus Audio Technologies Offers Infigo Audio High-End Audio Equipment to Audio Specialists in North America
Amplifiers, Preamplifiers, DACs, and Cables are Among the Canadian Company’s Audiophile-Grade Electronics
Every Infigo Audio product exhibits a combination of proprietary features and advantages to recreate a musical, natural listening experience. We are honored to represent such a fine brand.”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infigo Audio, a prestigious Canadian company that designs and manufactures amplifiers, DACs, and cables for music lovers and audiophiles who are ready to invest in exquisitely designed electronics, is now available in North America through U.S.-based distributor Nexus Audio Technologies.
— Walter Schofield, President, Nexus Audio Technologies
“Infigo Audio is responsible for some of the most powerful and sonically pleasing amplifiers in audio,” says Walter Schofield, President, Nexus Audio Technologies. “Their unique approach to design led to the Low Temperature Class A amplification, which features multiple, smaller, cleverly biased output devices instead of the more common practice of incorporating fewer and larger devices. By doing so, they spread the heat over a larger area without a heavy concentration that often results in electronics that are too hot to touch.”
Low Temperature Class A is notable for the elimination of cross-over distortion, with ultra-fast transient response. Thanks to this development, sonics remain impactful, crisp, and clear, while the amplifier stays cool to the touch. Over time, Low Temperature Class A’s lower operating temperature maximizes the life of the amplifier.
A highlight of Infigo Audio amplifiers is the company’s DCBA™ system. DCBA, or DC Bias Adjustment, balances output DC level without limiting low frequency output. Bass response is tight, powerful, with elimination of phase distortion at lower frequencies thanks to the removal of capacitors in the audio path. The low frequency range extends down to 0 Hz, with a separate protection circuit that disconnects the speakers when the DC level in the signal reaches too high a level.
Adds Mr. Schofield: “Every model bearing the Infigo Audio logo exhibits a combination of proprietary features and advantages to recreate a musical, organic, natural listening experience. We are honored to represent such a fine, technically forward brand like Infigo Audio.”
For further information, visit https://infigoaudio.com.
About Infigo Audio
Infigo Audio Inc is a Canadian company that designs and manufactures high end audio equipment. The company’s team prides itself on using the highest quality materials and production processes, locally sourced, where possible, in British Columbia, Canada.
About Nexus Audio Technologies
Nexus Audio Technologies was established by industry veteran Walter Schofield to support independent, high fidelity audio brands sales and marketing initiatives to grow their business throughout North America.
For further information, visit https://www.nexusaudiotech.com.
