Actor CLARK MOORE Proves Supportive in New LIFETIME Movie ‘GASLIT BY MY HUSBAND: THE MORGAN METZER STORY’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Clark Moore proves a supportive friend to Jana Kramer in the newest Lifetime original true-crime movie, GASLIT BY MY HUSBAND: THE MORGAN METZER STORY, premiering on June 9th as part of the ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ lineup.
Based on the true story of the Metzers, Morgan (Kramer) and Rodney (Austin Nichols), who were childhood sweethearts and married at 21. When tensions begin to arise for this picture-perfect family, Rodney starts to ‘gaslight’ his wife causing her to doubt her own reality and a split is inevitable. Just as Morgan begins to turn her life around, a masked intruder breaks into her house and assaults her. Turns out – it was her ex-husband.
Moore emerges in the psychological thriller as Griffith Walker, a grieving husband, who meets Morgan during their group therapy sessions and becomes the supportive friend she so desperately needs.
Moore was excited for the chance to explore this character, adding "It's not often that I play a character in so much emotional pain, it's a side of me I rarely share. And I was honestly doubting whether I would be able to get to such a place on the day of filming."
Moore has been building a solid career over the years. Most notably, he appeared as the Canadian Captain in the Paramount mega-hit series Yellowstone, as well as the Deputy Chief in Ryan Murphy’s crime-drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. His television credits also include the role of D.A. Stanny Sanders in the civil rights ABC limited series, Women of the Movement, as well as stints on several CBS procedural dramas including SEAL Team, S.W.A.T., and NCIS. In addition, Moore has appeared in numerous films, including several Lifetime made-for-TV movies. He received numerous critical accolades for his supporting lead role in the SXSW favorite, Me Little Me, and a Best Actor award for starring in the short film, Footsteps.
The son of a rancher, Moore grew-up in Laredo, Texas. He discovered his interest in acting at an early age and started gaining experience in his high school productions. He went on to earn a film degree from The University of Texas at Austin, but eventually set his sights out west and made the jump to Los Angeles.
Watch Clark Moore in GASLIT BY MY HUSBAND: THE MORGAN METZER STORY, debuting on LIFETIME on Sunday, June 9th at 8p ET/PT and streaming the next day.
For more about CLARK MOORE visit: officialclarkmoore.com
Tammy Lynn
