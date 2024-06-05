Hire Mia Adds New AI-Powered Sales Enablement Generators For Marketers

Hire Mia Logo Meet Hire Mia - an AI Writing Assistant from CoSchedule

Hire Mia, a CoSchedule product, launched free AI Sales Enablement tools to help marketing & sales teams streamline client engagement and boost close rates.

Time is valuable for every sales team. By scaling ideas, emails, and pitches, Sales professionals can save time on writing emails or objection handling and focus on closing more deals.” — Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule

BISMARCK, ND, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Mia just added free AI-powered Sales Enablement tools to help sales professionals and marketers draft powerful pitches, write up sales emails, generate brochures, and complete competitor analysis.

The new sales enablement generators include a Pitch Generator, Brochure Generator, Competitor Analysis Generator, Follow Up Email Generator, and Property Description Generator. Hire Mia’s website features these, plus 40 other generators, to help create AI-generated content.

The team at Hire Mia is committed to equipping marketers with solutions that improve their sales strategy and processes.

Marketers can discover the entire library of free AI content generators by visiting our website at https://coschedule.com/ai-writing-tools

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the industry's leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Over 100,000+ marketers use CoSchedule products worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing value. Recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule continues to grow as one of the most valued companies highly recommended by its customers. To learn more, visit: www.CoSchedule.com