CoSchedule Adds New Social Inbox For Complete Social Media Management

CoSchedule, the leading provider of marketing calendar software, announced the launch of their newest social media management feature - Social Inbox.

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule, the leading provider of marketing calendar software, announced the launch of their newest feature - Social Inbox. Social Inbox is a built-in dashboard where marketers can respond to replies, DMs, and comments across different social media networks like Facebook and Instagram in one place.

Social Inbox is available to all customers in paid CoSchedule plans and enables them to monitor and respond to comments, direct messages, and messages from their connected social profiles.

By adding Social Inbox, CoSchedule Calendars are now complete social media management platforms - giving marketers a place to plan, create, schedule, engage, measure, and automate their social media strategy.

"Social Inbox is the missing piece that marketers have been asking for," commented Garrett Moon. "By adding engagement tools with CoSchedule's suite of planning and publishing tools, we’ve created an affordable, comprehensive solution that stands out in the crowded social media management space."

The addition of Social Inbox underscores CoSchedule's commitment to innovation and responsiveness to customer needs. As social media continues to play a crucial role in marketing strategies, tools that offer a holistic approach to management and engagement are becoming increasingly valuable.

Social Inbox is available in all paid CoSchedule plans. Existing customers will need to upgrade to a new pricing plan to add Social Inbox to their subscription.

For more information about Social Inbox and CoSchedule's complete social media management solution, visit https://coschedule.com or contact support@coschedule.com.

About CoSchedule

CoSchedule is the marketing industry’s leading provider of content calendar, content optimization, and marketing education products. Its dynamic family of agile marketing management products serve more than 50,000 marketers worldwide, helping them organize their work, deliver projects on time, and prove marketing team value. Collectively, CoSchedule products empower nearly 100,000 marketers to complete more high-quality work in less time. As recognized with accolades from Inc. 5000, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, and G2Crowd, CoSchedule is one of the fastest-growing and most valued companies its customers recommend.

To learn more about CoSchedule, visit https://coschedule.com. Or visit coschedule.com/social-calendar to create a Free Calendar today.

