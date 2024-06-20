Submit Release
New Singles and Music Videos from Idaho Musician Joe Stevens

If you liked the 90s and have a short attention span, check out 4 new songs and music videos from Joe Stevens.

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idaho-based Alternative rocker Joe Stevens releases 4th single in anticipation of upcoming full length album, IDAHOME.

If Butt-head ditched Beavis and made an album, it might sound like this… Sing along to Alternative Folk like your hippie art teacher. Headbang to Metal grooves and songs about hot chicks. Or just chill on the couch and watch some music videos.

Jello is the Safeword” is Joe Stevens latest single. It is a Punk/Alternative Metal song, in musical genre. The lyrics are a sort of blink-182-esque humor piece. The song reimagines 50 Shades of Grey to be a femdom story in the Jello-Belt. But it’s only a joke, right? Like all of Joe Stevens’ singles, the supporting music video is especially entertaining.

Pink Dress” is essentially a Rap-Metal/Nu-Metal/Rap-Rock/whatever-that-era-was song with large changes in volume dynamics. The song is supported by a racy music video.

02U” is a dynamic Rap-Metal song with an emphasis on groove. The music video sheds more light on the meaning of the song, which equates cell phone users to drug addicts.

“Esoteric Transmission” is a song about amateur radio or ham radio. Musically, it hints at Soul Asylum or Gin Blossoms with acoustic guitars in Alternative Rock. Once again, it has an accompanying music video.

Idahome is available to pre-order digitally on iTunes now and on CD at JoeStevensIdahome.com. Two more singles and music videos will be released before the full length album Idahome on Sept 24, 2024.

Joe Stevens - Jello is the Safeword (Music Video)

