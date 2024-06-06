WebRezPro Partners with LodgIQ to Drive Hotel Profitability
Joint solution harnesses automation to maximize revenue potential for hoteliers.
At WebRezPro, driving profit and efficiency for our clients is the motivation behind everything we do.”CALGARY, AB, CAN, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebRezPro cloud-based property management system (PMS) for independent hotels is pleased to announce its integration partnership with LodgIQ, the commercial strategy platform for hotels. This collaboration empowers lodging operators to enhance efficiency and profitability through advanced automation.
— Frank Verhagen, President
Rooted in the industry's most advanced revenue management technology, LodgIQ’s commercial strategy platform provides data aggregation capabilities for revenue, sales, and marketing departments along with predictive and prescriptive analytics while continuing to optimize transient and group rates. Its user-friendly software leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable lodging operators to make data-driven decisions that drive revenue and optimize profitability. Together with WebRezPro, the joint solution facilitates direct communication between the two systems, improving forecasting accuracy and automating pricing updates across all connected channels.
“We are excited about the partnership with WebRezPro,” says LodgIQ CEO David Millili. “They are a proven asset to the industry and a top-rated PMS. We are looking forward to working together for years to come.”
Through the two-way integration, daily rate, availability, and reservation information is automatically sent from WebRezPro to LodgIQ, which combines this property data with market trends and competitor data to generate precise demand forecasts and calculate optimal rates. Accepted price recommendations in LodgIQ are automatically applied in WebRezPro, streamlining operations and maximizing revenue potential.
Key features and benefits of the integration include:
-Optimized Pricing: Access to real-time availability, pricing, and booking data from WebRezPro enables LodgIQ to provide accurate pricing recommendations to maximize revenue.
-Streamlined Operations: By synchronizing data between WebRezPro and LodgIQ, the integration eliminates the need to enter data manually and reduces the risk of errors, improving operational efficiency.
-Competitive Advantage: The integrated solution empowers hoteliers to anticipate market changes and respond quickly to capitalize on revenue opportunities ahead of competitors.
President and Founder of WebRezPro, Frank Verhagen, commented, "At WebRezPro, driving profit and efficiency for our clients is the motivation behind everything we do. Our partnership with LodgIQ reinforces this commitment, providing our mutual clients with a powerful and efficient tool for making informed pricing decisions quickly and gaining a competitive edge."
Interested WebRezPro clients can contact their WebRezPro account executive for more information about this integration.
About LodgIQ
LodgIQ is a leading commercial strategy platform for the hospitality industry, transforming data integration and decision-making for hotel commercial teams. Our platform consolidates Revenue, Sales, and Marketing data, providing insights into market trends and consumer behaviors for strategic, data-driven decisions. Evolving from an AI-enabled Revenue Management System, LodgIQ offers a real-time, comprehensive view of key metrics, enhancing room rate adjustments, marketing campaigns, and sales strategies. Committed to optimizing operations and maximizing revenue, LodgIQ is the essential tool for unified commercial strategies in hospitality. For more information, visit lodgiq.com.
About WebRezPro
WebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 45 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com.
