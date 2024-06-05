Tokyo's Rising Star, Risa Kumon's Futuristic Video Celebrates Earth on World Environment Day
Esteemed bilingual singer-songwriter Risa Kumon proudly presents her latest music video, in honor of World Environment Day on June 5th.SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN , June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Risa Kumon proudly presents her latest music video, "Nothing Can Change This Love," executive produced by American Artist & Producer Rolandis "Roro" Ramsey, in honor of World Environment Day on June 5th. Crafted in collaboration with an acclaimed team, this visually stunning video is now accessible on Risa Kumon's YouTube channel, supported by R2 Recordz, a division of R2 International LLC, Shibuya, Tokyo.
Risa Kumon offers her unique interpretation of Sam Cooke's classic, using the video to express her profound love for Earth and humanity. This music video is part of Risa Kumon's album 'Ri-Verse,' which blends R&B, jazz, acoustic, Bossa nova, and the meditative sounds of Okinawa and Hawaii.
The Creative Vision Behind "Nothing Can Change This Love" Music Video:
Risa Kumon draws inspiration from her profound connection with nature. She shares the vision behind her music video, 'Nothing Can Change This Love.' 'Growing up surrounded by flowers and nature, I have always felt a deep connection to the natural world. We, like the gifts of the earth, start as seeds and grow through the seasons of life into beautiful flowers and trees. Through this work, I wanted to capture that essence in both song and visuals,' says Risa Kumon.
This video continues a trilogy, following her previous releases:
"Ain't No Sunshine," filmed in Berlin, Germany. and "FREE," a globally recognized production that earned official selection in three film festivals worldwide. Each installment contributes to a cohesive narrative, reflecting Risa Kumon's artistic evolution and thematic exploration.
About the Album "Ri-Verse":
"Ri-Verse," short for "Risa’s Universe" and a play on "reverse," symbolizes redoing or rebuilding elements within Risa's world. It embodies her unique interpretation of each song, making every verse her own. The album invites listeners to reimagine artistic boundaries while revisiting and revitalizing classic songs. This multilingual album is a tapestry of rich harmonies, lush instrumentation, and diverse soundscapes. Risa Kumon’s effortless switch between languages adds a unique edge, attracting listeners globally. "Ri-Verse" is available digitally and on CD throughout Japan, with international orders for the CD and vinyl also accepted.
A Message for Our Shared Planet:
Risa Kumon's latest music video, 'Nothing Can Change This Love,' serves as a poignant reminder of our interconnectedness with the planet. 'Life is interconnected by air, water, and energy. These essential elements are often taken for granted. Do you feel the energy in the environment around you?' asks Risa, prompting reflection on our relationship with Earth. 'No matter how far into the future, even if we were to move to another planet, our love for our home, Earth, will remain unchanged.' Through 'Nothing Can Change This Love,' Risa Kumon aims to provide a glimpse of Earth from the future, reinforcing this timeless connection. Her reimagining of this classic soul song captures the essence of our enduring bond with the planet.
Embracing Japan and Inspiring Curious Minds: Risa Kumon's Musical Journey
Risa Kumon's music is a reflection of her roots, her upbringing, and her aspirations to inspire others. Raised in Japan, surrounded by its rich culture and natural beauty, Risa's upbringing instilled in her a deep appreciation for her homeland and its traditions.
"These songs are like my musical itinerary, reflecting places & songs that shaped me as an artist. This album is my tribute to those influences, a way to say thank you, give back and inspire like I was" shares Risa Kumon.
Her latest album, "Ri-Verse," embodies her gratitude and pays homage to the diverse influences that have shaped her musical identity. Through her voice and arrangements, Risa hopes to inspire young, curious minds in the same way that she was inspired by the songs that influenced her.
With her music, Risa Kumon aims to transcend borders and connect with listeners around the world. Through her heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, she invites audiences to embark on a journey of exploration and self-discovery.
Explore Risa Kumon's enchanting music by watching her latest video, "Nothing Can Change This Love," and delve deeper into her musical world with her album "Ri-Verse." Let her voice accompany you on a journey of discovery and inspiration.
Risa Kumon - Nothing Can Change This Love (Official Music Video)