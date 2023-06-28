Japan's Rising Star, Risa Kumon, Reveals "RI-VERSE" : A Dynamic Musical Expedition of Genres, Cultures, & Inspiration
International Japanese Artist, Risa Kumon Announces Date for Her Highly Anticipated Album "Ri-verse": A Multi-Genre, Multi-lingual & Multi-cultural Masterpiece
With 'Ri-Verse,' I wanted to transcend language and cultural barriers, to speak to listeners from all walks of life. It's a celebration of music's boundless power, diversity, and unity.”SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- R2 Recordz, a Shibuya, Tokyo-based music label is excited to announce the release of Ri-Verse, the debut album by bilingual singer-songwriter Risa Kumon. This album will be available on digital platforms worldwide and in CD format in record stores throughout Japan. Pre-orders for Ri-Verse start on Wednesday, June 28th, leading up to the official release on July 26th. The album features an eclectic mix of genres including R&B, Jazz, Acoustic, Bossanova, and the relaxing sounds of Okinawa and Hawaiian influences. Risa's latest creation offers a fresh take on the world of music and is a complex blend of rich harmonies, lush instrumentation, and immersive soundscapes that transport listeners to the farthest corners of the world.
Additionally, the accompanying music video has been selected for three film festivals in Madrid, America, and South Korea, confirming Risa Kumon's status as an artist on the rise. In addition, the 7-inch vinyl release of "Free" for Record Store Day received an unprecedented response, reaching record stores not only in Japan but across the globe. This early success sets the stage for the momentous release of "Ri-Verse
[Notable Credits]
"Ri-Verse," boasts a remarkable team of professionals who have contributed their expertise to create a musical masterpiece. Multi-Grammy-winning mixing engineer Irko, known for his work on Kanye West's album "Donda," skillfully mixed some of the songs, ensuring a top-notch sonic experience. The mastering engineer, Herb Powers Jr. from PM Mastering Inc., New Jersey, is a veteran renowned for his work with stars like TLC, Usher, Nelly, Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, and Mariah Carey. Record producer and creative director Rolandis "Roro" Ramsey, a versatile artist and media personality, brought his creative vision and production to the project. The album features renowned musicians, including veteran bassist Kenji "Jino" Hino, who is the son of Legendary Trumpeter Terumasa Hino, blind violinist Yusuke Anazawa, and Yamaha-endorsed Israeli cellist Yoed Nir, known for collaborations with esteemed artists. The album cover showcases Amazing JIRO, a Tokyo-based Face & Body Paint and SFX Makeup Artist known for work in TV, film, and collaborations with artists like Björk, Takashi Murakami, and more. The head flower design was masterfully created by Aritaka Nakamura, an acclaimed floral designer who represented Japan in the Fleurop-Interflora World Cup 2015, achieving notable accolades. This talented team has come together to deliver an unparalleled musical and visual experience, captivating audiences worldwide.
[Ri-Verse Meaning]
The phrase Ri-Verse refers to the world Risa created, as well as Reverse (going back, returning), Risa's verse (RISA's lyrics, a section, a Verse), and the concept of redoing or remaking something. As well as its musical connotations, "Ri-Verse" is an invitation for artists to reimagine and redefine the boundaries of artistic expression. Risa Kumon spoke about her desire to create an album that knows no boundaries.
"With 'Ri-Verse,' I wanted to transcend language and cultural barriers, to speak to listeners from all walks of life. It's a celebration of music's boundless power, diversity, and unity."
Risa's whole life was driven by the transformative power of music from different cultures, languages, and mediums. Her musical journey began at a young age with her piano lessons. Despite experiencing temporary blindness from measles and living with Retinitis Pigmentosa, Risa's passion for music grew stronger as she drew inspiration from her experiences and diverse sounds surrounding her. Music became her guiding light, shaping her artistic identity and propelling her toward the artist she is today. She started this project to give back musically, carrying on the tremendous impact music has had on her journey. This endeavor mirrors her personal growth and marks the promising beginning of a new chapter in her artistic development. Through this project, Risa aims to weave together the threads of her experiences, and embrace the rich rhythms that intertwine within her.
So, as we celebrate heritages and explore uncharted territories, we invite you to join us in a harmonious expedition where borders blur, cultural forms merge, and the universal language of music transcends all barriers. Together, we embrace the diversity and unity found in the tapestry of musical expression, guided by Risa Kumon's passion and the transformative power of her voice.
