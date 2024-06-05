Technology Spa Acquired by Buchanan Technologies

IT ExchangeNet represented Technology Spa in its sale

Buchanan Technologies, a leading managed IT and cloud services provider, acquired Technology Spa, a cloud orchestration and enterprise solutions provider.

DALLAS, TX, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading managed IT and cloud services provider, has acquired Technology Spa, a prominent cloud orchestration and enterprise productivity solutions provider.

Founded in 2015 in Dallas, Texas, Technology Spa specializes in cloud platforms like Microsoft 365, AWS, and ServiceNow. With a mastery over small and enterprise-grade cloud technologies, Technology Spa has successfully helped businesses navigate digital transformation. Buchanan will build on this expert legacy.

Technology Spa was represented by IT ExchangeNet, a leader in mid-market IT mergers and acquisitions focusing on leading channel partners, VARs, MSPs, and MSSPs.

"Technology Spa has a proven track record of expanded cloud orchestration capabilities and best-in-class cloud assessment tools," said Jim Buchanan, Founder and CEO of Buchanan Technologies. "Merging our two teams will further enhance our cloud capabilities. Together, we will continue to deliver a robust and scalable suite of services to our valued customers, enabling them to fully leverage the cloud and stay ahead of the latest industry trends."

Lightview Capital backs Buchanan Technologies. Technology Spa was represented by IT ExchangeNet, a leader in smaller mid-market IT mergers and acquisitions focusing on leading channel partners, VARs, MSPs, and MSSPs. The acquisition equips Buchanan Technologies to drive growth and maintain its Managed IT leadership while continuing to grow as a premier provider of outsourced, managed cloud solutions.

Doug Levy, CEO of Technology Spa said, “Working with the IT ExchangeNet team was meaningful for us. In addition to their disciplined process and IT industry expertise, we witnessed our anticipated valuation double based on the buyers they identified and managed. They are leaders in the mid-market IT M&A space for a reason.”

About Buchanan Technologies

Established in 1988, Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed services provider offering innovative IT services and customized solutions to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Buchanan offers flexible and customizable solutions to accommodate any IT needs – whether it is improving customer experience, serving with onsite IT services, or a complete managed IT solutions – and believes every interaction matters with each customer to provide a seamless user experience. To learn how Buchanan can simplify your IT solution, visit www.buchanan.com.

About Technology Spa

Technology Spa started over 20 years ago in Dallas as a hosting services division of a digital marketing company and became a stand-alone business in 2015. The organization had a goal to remain technology and platform-agnostic to provide unbiased solutions that best-fit clients’ needs. Focused on delivering customer satisfaction by providing a high-touch support model that exceeds expectations, the mission of the company has always been to provide Peace of Mind to its customers.

About Lightview Capital

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned companies in the business services and tech-enabled services industries. Lightview partners with its portfolio companies by providing deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's approachable investment style combines deep operational and financial experience with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit lightviewcapital.com.

About IT ExchangeNet

Founded in 1998, IT ExchangeNet is a global leader in smaller mid-market IT mergers and acquisitions focusing on leading channel partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and ServiceNow, as well as MSPs and MSSPs. The firm owns a buyer database of more than 85,000 IT decision-makers and focuses on smaller IT businesses valued below $30M by leveraging long-standing relationships and world-class data analytics. The firm has been recognized as Axial's Top 25 Lower Middle Market Technology M&A firms in the U.S as well as among the Top 25 Business Services M&A Firms.